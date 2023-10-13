The White House considers Israel's evacuation of northern Gaza a 'difficult task'

2023-10-13 | 09:04
The White House considers Israel's evacuation of northern Gaza a 'difficult task'
The White House considers Israel's evacuation of northern Gaza a 'difficult task'

The White House stated on Friday that Israel's order to evacuate northern Gaza is a "difficult task," while the United Nations condemned this decision. 

John Kirby, the spokesperson for the National Security Council, spoke to CNN, saying that the Israelis "are trying to keep civilians out of harm's way." He added, "It's a tough mission; there are a million people in a densely populated urban area. It's essentially a combat zone, so I don't think anyone underestimates the challenge of carrying out this evacuation." 

