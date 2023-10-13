Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday deemed the tight Israeli siege of the Gaza Strip "unacceptable" and drew a parallel with the Nazi siege of the Soviet city of Leningrad during World War II.



Speaking during a press conference in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Putin expressed his view that Israel is preparing for something "resembling the siege of Leningrad," and he emphasized, "This is unacceptable. Over two million people live there, and not everyone supports the Hamas movement."





AFP