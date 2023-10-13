News
Putin compares Israel's "unacceptable" siege of Gaza with Nazi siege of Leningrad
World News
2023-10-13 | 10:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Putin compares Israel's "unacceptable" siege of Gaza with Nazi siege of Leningrad
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday deemed the tight Israeli siege of the Gaza Strip "unacceptable" and drew a parallel with the Nazi siege of the Soviet city of Leningrad during World War II.
Speaking during a press conference in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Putin expressed his view that Israel is preparing for something "resembling the siege of Leningrad," and he emphasized, "This is unacceptable. Over two million people live there, and not everyone supports the Hamas movement."
AFP
World News
Putin
Compare
Israel
Siege
Gaza
Nazi
Leningrad
UK boosts funding for Jewish community security in the country
Drone crashes in Russia, causing deaths
