Putin compares Israel's "unacceptable" siege of Gaza with Nazi siege of Leningrad

World News
2023-10-13 | 10:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Putin compares Israel&#39;s &quot;unacceptable&quot; siege of Gaza with Nazi siege of Leningrad
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Putin compares Israel's "unacceptable" siege of Gaza with Nazi siege of Leningrad

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday deemed the tight Israeli siege of the Gaza Strip "unacceptable" and drew a parallel with the Nazi siege of the Soviet city of Leningrad during World War II.

Speaking during a press conference in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Putin expressed his view that Israel is preparing for something "resembling the siege of Leningrad," and he emphasized, "This is unacceptable. Over two million people live there, and not everyone supports the Hamas movement."


AFP
 

World News

Putin

Compare

Israel

Siege

Gaza

Nazi

Leningrad

LBCI Next
UK boosts funding for Jewish community security in the country
Drone crashes in Russia, causing deaths
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-12

Iran's FM accuses Israel of seeking 'genocide' by enforcing siege against Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-09

Israel Imposes Full Siege on Gaza Following Unprecedented Attack

LBCI
World News
14:24

UN Chief calls on Israel to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
12:26

Israeli army: Our ground and armored forces raided the Gaza Strip “over the past twenty-four hours”

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:24

UN Chief calls on Israel to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

LBCI
World News
09:04

The White House considers Israel's evacuation of northern Gaza a 'difficult task'

LBCI
World News
03:33

UK boosts funding for Jewish community security in the country

LBCI
World News
2023-10-12

Drone crashes in Russia, causing deaths

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:53

Al-Qassam Brigades announce death of 13 'prisoners, including foreigners' in Israeli shelling on Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:48

Israeli Army: Drone strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Israeli shelling targets Army Intelligence observation tower between Dhayra and Alma Al Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

LBCI’s sources: Shelling of a Lebanese Army observation tower in Dhayra

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

LBCI sources: TotalEnergies halts drilling in Block 9 after finding only water

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

The Ayyash 250 missile: Hamas' powerful new weapon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:12

Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah: Hezbollah confirms its readiness whenever the time comes for any action against Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

One journalist killed and three injured in an Israeli bombing of their car in Alma al Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

Hezbollah targets Al-Abad, Mishkafayim, Ramyeh, and Jel Al-'Alam sites with precision strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:43

Iranian FM warns of regional consequences if Gaza conflict continues, prioritizes Lebanon's stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

LBCI’s sources: Shelling of a Lebanese Army observation tower in Dhayra

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Israeli shelling targets Army Intelligence observation tower between Dhayra and Alma Al Shaab

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More