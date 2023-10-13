UN Chief calls on Israel to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

World News
2023-10-13 | 14:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN Chief calls on Israel to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN Chief calls on Israel to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

On Friday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Israel to "avoid a humanitarian catastrophe" after the Israeli military called on over a million Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza.

His spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, informed reporters that "the Secretary-General and his team are making phone calls. He is in constant contact with Israeli authorities, urging them to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe."


AFP
 

World News

UN

Chief

Israel

Prevent

Humanitarian

Catastrophe

Gaza

LBCI Next
UK boosts funding for Jewish community security in the country
Drone crashes in Russia, causing deaths
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:26

Israeli army: Our ground and armored forces raided the Gaza Strip “over the past twenty-four hours”

LBCI
World News
10:46

Putin compares Israel's "unacceptable" siege of Gaza with Nazi siege of Leningrad

LBCI
Middle East News
08:24

Israeli Channel 14: Rockets launched from Gaza towards Galilee and Golan near Syria, Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
03:53

Al-Qassam Brigades announce death of 13 'prisoners, including foreigners' in Israeli shelling on Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:46

Putin compares Israel's "unacceptable" siege of Gaza with Nazi siege of Leningrad

LBCI
World News
09:04

The White House considers Israel's evacuation of northern Gaza a 'difficult task'

LBCI
World News
03:33

UK boosts funding for Jewish community security in the country

LBCI
World News
2023-10-12

Drone crashes in Russia, causing deaths

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-14

IMF agreement vital for Lebanon's people, says European Observatory

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-11

Occupied Palestine: Two injuries in the targeting of military site with anti-tank missile in Avivim from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

One journalist killed and three injured in an Israeli bombing of their car in Alma al Shaab

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Arab citizens in Israel: A Look at demographic diversity in different regions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

LBCI sources: TotalEnergies halts drilling in Block 9 after finding only water

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

The Ayyash 250 missile: Hamas' powerful new weapon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:12

Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah: Hezbollah confirms its readiness whenever the time comes for any action against Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

One journalist killed and three injured in an Israeli bombing of their car in Alma al Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

Hezbollah targets Al-Abad, Mishkafayim, Ramyeh, and Jel Al-'Alam sites with precision strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:43

Iranian FM warns of regional consequences if Gaza conflict continues, prioritizes Lebanon's stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

LBCI’s sources: Shelling of a Lebanese Army observation tower in Dhayra

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:48

Israeli Army: Drone strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More