Putin says Russian army improving its positions along front line in Ukraine

2023-10-15 | 06:29
Putin says Russian army improving its positions along front line in Ukraine
Putin says Russian army improving its positions along front line in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Sunday that the Russian army is improving its positions on the front lines in Ukraine, including around Avdiivka (in the east), which was the target of a recent major offensive by Russian forces with the aim of encircling it.
 

Learn More