Blinken arrives in Cairo and will return to Israel on Monday

2023-10-15 | 08:04
Blinken arrives in Cairo and will return to Israel on Monday
Blinken arrives in Cairo and will return to Israel on Monday

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Cairo on Sunday and is scheduled to return to Israel for the second time in less than a week on Monday. 

This visit is part of a diplomatic tour that has included six Arab countries to discuss the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas movement.

Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State, informed journalists upon Blinken's arrival in Cairo that "Secretary of State Blinken will return to Israel on Monday for further consultations with Israeli leaders."


