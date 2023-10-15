Appointment of David Satterfield as Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Issues

World News
2023-10-15 | 13:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Appointment of David Satterfield as Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Issues
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Appointment of David Satterfield as Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Issues

The US State Department released a press statement:
 
President Biden has appointed former Ambassador David Satterfield as the Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Issues. Special Envoy Satterfield will lead US diplomacy to urgently address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, including work to facilitate the provision of life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable people and promote the safety of civilians, in coordination with the United Nations and US partners. 

He will lead a whole-of-government campaign to mitigate the humanitarian fallout of Hamas’ terrorist attack against Israel, supporting critical efforts by the US Agency for International Development and the Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration. His role builds on the long-standing US commitment to supporting peace and stability in the region.

Special Envoy Satterfield’s decades of diplomatic experience and work amidst some of the world’s most challenging conflicts will be instrumental in our continued effort to address urgent humanitarian needs. His regional experience spans over forty years including assignments in Syria, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, and two tours in Lebanon. 

He has served as Acting Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs, as Director of Arab and Arab-Israeli Affairs in the Department of State, and as Director for Near Eastern Affairs on the National Security Council Staff from 1993 to 1996, where he worked primarily on the Arab-Israeli peace process. Since leaving government, Special Envoy Satterfield has served as the director of Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy.

I deeply appreciate Special Envoy Satterfield’s willingness to take on this role and look forward to working with him closely in this new capacity.
 

World News

Middle East News

Appointment

David Satterfield

Special

Envoy

Humanitarian

Issues

LBCI Next
Putin says Russian army improving its positions along front line in Ukraine
Consideration must be given to humanitarian plight in Gaza: Germany
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-14

Iran FM arrives in Doha to discuss with Qatari government officials on issues of bilateral and regional interest, especially developments in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-11

Bou Habib to Visit Damascus to Discuss Common Issues, Especially Syrian Displacement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-12

Lebanese Army Commander Meets French Special Envoy

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-10

Syrian Foreign Minister meets the UN Special Envoy to Syria to address the Constitutional Committee's discussions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:10

Blinken is sure that aid will cross from Egypt to Gaza

LBCI
World News
13:01

US State Department expresses condolences for the passing of journalist Giselle Khoury

LBCI
World News
09:03

Beijing: Israel is acting beyond the limits of self-defense

LBCI
World News
08:04

Blinken arrives in Cairo and will return to Israel on Monday

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-07

Understanding the Gaza Envelope: A region shaped by history and clashes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-14

Le Drian's meeting with MP Pakradounian: Electing a consensus president is a fundamental step forward

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Education Minister revises school closure decision in southern areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-10

Border tensions easing: Here are the developments following recent clashes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:47

Four missiles launched from Lebanese territory as clashes started with the Israeli army

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

Hezbollah: The resistance attacked five Israeli positions along the borderline with machine guns

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Israeli army: Our aircraft targeted Hezbollah's military infrastructure in south Lebanon

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
00:12

Israeli Army says borders with Lebanon were under fire from Hezbollah at the moment a Reuters journalist was killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

LBCI's sources: Israeli bombing targets the observation tower of a Lebanese army center in Alma al-Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:13

Israeli Defense Minister warns Hezbollah of lethal consequences in ongoing war

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

A guided missile was launched from the outskirts of Marwahin towards an Israeli army hill opposite Ramyeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed the Shlomi and Nahariyya settlements and their surroundings with twenty missiles from southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More