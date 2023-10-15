News
Blinken is sure that aid will cross from Egypt to Gaza
World News
2023-10-15 | 14:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Blinken is sure that aid will cross from Egypt to Gaza
In a visit to Cairo on Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed confidence that humanitarian assistance would reach the Gaza Strip.
Egypt, on the other hand, strongly emphasized its opposition to the "displacement" of Palestinians from Gaza.
Blinken also announced the appointment of veteran American diplomat and Middle East expert David Satterfield as an envoy for delivering aid to Gaza. He added, "Satterfield will be on the ground in Israel starting tomorrow to coordinate the transfer of aid."
Regarding the Rafah Crossing, the sole passageway not controlled by Israel connecting Gaza to the outside world, Blinken said, "We are working with the United Nations, Egypt, and Israel to establish a mechanism for delivering aid to those in need."
As the first aid convoys await the opening of the crossing, which was struck by Israeli forces three times last week, in Sinai, Egypt.
The United States had announced an agreement to evacuate its citizens from Gaza on Saturday through the Rafah Crossing, but Egypt has kept the crossing closed, stating that it cannot be used "exclusively" for the transit of foreigners.
Egyptian media, close to the authorities, cited unnamed sources, affirming that no one would cross the border until aid was allowed into Gaza.
The Minister also emphasized that the Arab allies of the United States are "determined not to expand the conflict with Israel" following his tour of six Arab nations.
AFP
