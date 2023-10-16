Greek coast guard retrieves bodies of three migrants after their boat sank

On Sunday evening, the Greek coast guard recovered the bodies of three migrants after a boat carrying migrants sank off the island of Symi, near the western coast of Turkey.

A statement mentioned that eight people were found alive during search and rescue operations conducted by ships and a helicopter. At least two others are still missing, and among the deceased is a woman.

Thousands of migrants, mostly from Syria, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, have entered Greece in recent years through both maritime and land borders with Turkey.

AFP