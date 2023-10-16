Greek coast guard retrieves bodies of three migrants after their boat sank

2023-10-16 | 05:36
Greek coast guard retrieves bodies of three migrants after their boat sank
Greek coast guard retrieves bodies of three migrants after their boat sank

On Sunday evening, the Greek coast guard recovered the bodies of three migrants after a boat carrying migrants sank off the island of Symi, near the western coast of Turkey. 
A statement mentioned that eight people were found alive during search and rescue operations conducted by ships and a helicopter. At least two others are still missing, and among the deceased is a woman.
Thousands of migrants, mostly from Syria, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, have entered Greece in recent years through both maritime and land borders with Turkey.
 
 
 
AFP

World News

Greece

Migrants

