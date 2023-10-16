Germany warns Iran against 'adding fuel to the fire' in Israel-Hamas war

World News
2023-10-16 | 06:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Germany warns Iran against &#39;adding fuel to the fire&#39; in Israel-Hamas war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Germany warns Iran against 'adding fuel to the fire' in Israel-Hamas war

Germany cautioned Iran on Monday against escalating the conflict between Israel and Hamas, after its Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, met with officials from the movement. 

The German Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Sebastian Fischer, stated, "Anyone thinking of playing with fire in this situation, adding fuel to the fire, or igniting it in any other way should think twice, as we are facing the possibility of a major regional conflict." 

AFP   
 

World News

Middle East News

Germany

Conflict

Israel

Hamas

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

Sebastian Fischer

LBCI Next
Biden cancels visit to Colorado, fueling speculation of possible Israel trip
Greek coast guard retrieves bodies of three migrants after their boat sank
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:12

11 Palestinian journalists killed since start of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
04:39

Al Jazeera: Israeli army confirms 199 captives taken by Hamas

LBCI
Middle East News
03:24

AFP: Israel denies reports of a 'ceasefire' with Hamas in Gaza: Netanyahu's office

LBCI
Middle East News
02:50

Blinken returns to Israel after an Arab tour to rally support against Hamas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:20

Biden cancels visit to Colorado, fueling speculation of possible Israel trip

LBCI
World News
05:36

Greek coast guard retrieves bodies of three migrants after their boat sank

LBCI
World News
01:45

A Muslim child was stabbed to death in the United States in a crime related to the Gaza war

LBCI
World News
14:10

Blinken is sure that aid will cross from Egypt to Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Heavy flight of Israeli reconnaissance aircraft over Rmeish, Aita al-Shaab, and Dhayra

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-14

After the martyrdom of Issam Abdallah in Aalma El Chaeb, this is what his mother said

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Israeli army: Our aircraft targeted Hezbollah's military infrastructure in south Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-10-06

Netflix’s 6.5M India subscribers dwarfed by Prime Video and Disney, Bernstein says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

Hezbollah: The resistance attacked five Israeli positions along the borderline with machine guns

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:47

Four missiles launched from Lebanese territory as clashes started with the Israeli army

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

Jumblatt after meeting Berri: We hope that Lebanon stays out of this circle, but there is continuous aggression from Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Israeli army: Our aircraft targeted Hezbollah's military infrastructure in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

LBCI's sources: Seven Grad missiles found and ready to be launched from Hanniyeh as the army dismantled them

LBCI
Middle East News
02:21

Israeli army plans evacuation of northern residents living up to 2 km from Lebanon's border

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

LBCI's sources: Israeli bombing targets the observation tower of a Lebanese army center in Alma al-Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:28

UNIFIL reports a rocket hit its headquarters in Naqoura

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More