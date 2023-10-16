Biden cancels visit to Colorado, fueling speculation of possible Israel trip

2023-10-16 | 08:20
Biden cancels visit to Colorado, fueling speculation of possible Israel trip
Biden cancels visit to Colorado, fueling speculation of possible Israel trip

The White House announced on Monday that President Joe Biden has canceled his planned visit to the state of Colorado in the western United States. This development has further fueled media speculation regarding a potential visit to Israel in light of the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip. 

The US presidency, in a brief statement, indicated that Biden will remain in Washington, D.C., "to participate in meetings related to national security issues." 

AFP   
 

World News

White House

President Joe Biden

Colorado

United States

Israel

Gaza Strip

Ship carrying American citizens departs from Israel to Cyprus: AFP
Germany warns Iran against 'adding fuel to the fire' in Israel-Hamas war
d-none hideMe
d-none hideMe
d-none hideMe
d-none hideMe
d-none hideMe
