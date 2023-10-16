Ship carrying American citizens departs from Israel to Cyprus: AFP

On Monday, a ship carrying American citizens left the Port of Haifa in Israel bound for Cyprus, as confirmed by reporters from Agence France-Presse.



The US Embassy issued a security alert on Sunday, citing Israel's security situation and preparations for a major military operation in the Gaza Strip as the reason for the transfer of "American citizens and their families holding valid travel documents" from Haifa to Limassol in Cyprus.



This evacuation comes in the wake of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, which began when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israeli border towns on the 7th of October this year.



AFP