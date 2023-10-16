Moscow reiterates call for 'immediate' ceasefire: Kremlin

World News
2023-10-16 | 09:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Moscow reiterates call for &#39;immediate&#39; ceasefire: Kremlin
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Moscow reiterates call for 'immediate' ceasefire: Kremlin

Russia renewed its call on Monday for an "immediate ceasefire" in the conflict between Israel and Hamas and urged leaders to initiate negotiations to end hostilities. 

Yuri Ushakov, one of the Kremlin's spokespersons, was quoted by the Interfax News Agency as saying, "The priority now is an immediate ceasefire and the initiation of a political settlement process." 

AFP   
 

World News

Middle East News

Russia

Ceasefire

Conflict

Israel

Hamas

Leaders

Negotiations

Hostilities

LBCI Next
A Muslim child was stabbed to death in the United States in a crime related to the Gaza war
Blinken is sure that aid will cross from Egypt to Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:24

AFP: Israel denies reports of a 'ceasefire' with Hamas in Gaza: Netanyahu's office

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-09

Hamas official: No room for negotiations with Israel regarding a prisoner exchange

LBCI
World News
2023-10-09

Russia Stresses Palestinian Statehood as Key to Israeli Conflict Resolution

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

Rafah crossing dilemma: A gateway to escape the Israel-Hamas war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:03

Ship carrying American citizens departs from Israel to Cyprus: AFP

LBCI
World News
08:20

Biden cancels visit to Colorado, fueling speculation of possible Israel trip

LBCI
World News
06:46

Germany warns Iran against 'adding fuel to the fire' in Israel-Hamas war

LBCI
World News
05:36

Greek coast guard retrieves bodies of three migrants after their boat sank

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:59

Hundreds of Palestinians are gathering at the Rafah Crossing

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:49

French Foreign Minister arrives in Beirut

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-15

London sanctions Iranian officials on Mahsa Amini's death anniversary

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-09

Al Jazeera: Al-Qassam Brigades announces the bombing of occupied Jerusalem

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Building collapse in Mansourieh's Badran area leaves some residents trapped

LBCI
Middle East News
02:21

Israeli army plans evacuation of northern residents living up to 2 km from Lebanon's border

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

Jumblatt after meeting Berri: We hope that Lebanon stays out of this circle, but there is continuous aggression from Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

LBCI's sources: Seven Grad missiles found and ready to be launched from Hanniyeh as the army dismantled them

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:04

Lebanese Army finds 20 rocket-launching platforms in border areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:28

UNIFIL reports a rocket hit its headquarters in Naqoura

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:12

Adraee: If Hezbollah miscalculated our response, the consequences would be deadly

LBCI
Middle East News
14:42

Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More