Moscow reiterates call for 'immediate' ceasefire: Kremlin
World News
2023-10-16 | 09:16
Moscow reiterates call for 'immediate' ceasefire: Kremlin
Russia renewed its call on Monday for an "immediate ceasefire" in the conflict between Israel and Hamas and urged leaders to initiate negotiations to end hostilities.
Yuri Ushakov, one of the Kremlin's spokespersons, was quoted by the Interfax News Agency as saying, "The priority now is an immediate ceasefire and the initiation of a political settlement process."
AFP
