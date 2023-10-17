News
Biden to meet Jordan's king, Egyptian and Palestinian presidents in Amman
World News
2023-10-17 | 02:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Biden to meet Jordan's king, Egyptian and Palestinian presidents in Amman
The White House announced that US President Joe Biden will depart from Israel to Jordan on Wednesday to engage in discussions with Jordan's King Abdullah II, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and Egypt's Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.
John Kirby, the spokesperson for the US National Security Council, informed reporters that Biden will "reiterate that Hamas does not defend the Palestinian people's right to dignity and self-determination and will further discuss the humanitarian needs of all civilians in Gaza."
He added that the US President will "reiterate our conviction that Hamas does not represent the vast majority of the Palestinian people, who are also victims."
Biden will arrive in Jordan's capital, Amman, directly from Israel, where he is visiting on the same day to express solidarity with the State of Israel after the unprecedented attack launched by Hamas against it from the Gaza Strip on the morning of October 7.
AFP
World News
Biden
US
Jordan
King
Egypt
Palestine
Presidents
Next
Macron describes video released by Hamas of a French-Israeli hostage as 'shameful'
Israel prepares for prolonged war as Gaza suffers humanitarian crisis
Previous
