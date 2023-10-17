News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Macron speaks of 'intensive meetings' progressing towards the release of hostages held by Hamas
World News
2023-10-17 | 06:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Macron speaks of 'intensive meetings' progressing towards the release of hostages held by Hamas
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on Tuesday during a press conference in Tirana about "intensive discussions" that are "progressing" toward the release of hostages held by Hamas.
This comes after the mother of the French-Israeli hostage Mia Schem appealed to "world leaders to release her daughter" who was abducted in Israel on October 7.
Macron stated, "I want to be very cautious here; you will understand that I do not say more, firstly to avoid creating expectations that may be disappointing, especially not to endanger the intensive talks we are conducting. But they are progressing, and we are monitoring these discussions hour by hour."
He mentioned "contacts, of course, with Israeli authorities" but also "friendly forces mediating with Hamas to secure the release of our hostages and all hostages."
AFP
World News
France
President Emmanuel Macron
Tirana
Release
Hostages
Hamas
Next
Macron to visit Middle East when there is a 'useful agenda and very tangible measures to be taken'
Macron describes video released by Hamas of a French-Israeli hostage as 'shameful'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-11
Berlin calls on Qatar to aid in the release of hostages held by Hamas
Middle East News
2023-10-11
Berlin calls on Qatar to aid in the release of hostages held by Hamas
0
World News
2023-10-11
Pope calls for immediate release of hostages in Israel-Hamas war
World News
2023-10-11
Pope calls for immediate release of hostages in Israel-Hamas war
0
World News
03:53
Macron describes video released by Hamas of a French-Israeli hostage as 'shameful'
World News
03:53
Macron describes video released by Hamas of a French-Israeli hostage as 'shameful'
0
Middle East News
14:33
Turkish FM discusses with Haniyeh issue of hostages release
Middle East News
14:33
Turkish FM discusses with Haniyeh issue of hostages release
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:42
Racing Against Catastrophe: Diplomatic Efforts Amid Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza
World News
09:42
Racing Against Catastrophe: Diplomatic Efforts Amid Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza
0
World News
08:07
Two thousand American soldiers placed on alert in anticipation of a possible deployment in the Middle East: Pentagon
World News
08:07
Two thousand American soldiers placed on alert in anticipation of a possible deployment in the Middle East: Pentagon
0
World News
06:22
Macron to visit Middle East when there is a 'useful agenda and very tangible measures to be taken'
World News
06:22
Macron to visit Middle East when there is a 'useful agenda and very tangible measures to be taken'
0
World News
03:53
Macron describes video released by Hamas of a French-Israeli hostage as 'shameful'
World News
03:53
Macron describes video released by Hamas of a French-Israeli hostage as 'shameful'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:20
Al Jazeera: Iron Dome trying to intercept rockets launched by the resistance from Gaza
Middle East News
09:20
Al Jazeera: Iron Dome trying to intercept rockets launched by the resistance from Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
Jumblatt Urges Arab Unity for Palestine, Dismisses Western Aid as Racist
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
Jumblatt Urges Arab Unity for Palestine, Dismisses Western Aid as Racist
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-08
Israel targets Lebanese area after shooting incident
Lebanon News
2023-10-08
Israel targets Lebanese area after shooting incident
0
Middle East News
2023-10-10
Al Arabiya: Total siege of Gaza is 'prohibited' under international law: UN
Middle East News
2023-10-10
Al Arabiya: Total siege of Gaza is 'prohibited' under international law: UN
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:29
Israeli army launches over 100 white phosphorus shells on Dhayra, Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:29
Israeli army launches over 100 white phosphorus shells on Dhayra, Lebanon
2
Press Highlights
01:40
Two bodies recovered from Mansourieh building collapse
Press Highlights
01:40
Two bodies recovered from Mansourieh building collapse
3
Lebanon News
13:17
Canada urges citizens to leave Lebanon while flights remain available
Lebanon News
13:17
Canada urges citizens to leave Lebanon while flights remain available
4
Lebanon News
10:35
Statement: Islamic Resistance hits Israeli targets with direct weapons
Lebanon News
10:35
Statement: Islamic Resistance hits Israeli targets with direct weapons
5
Lebanon News
04:05
Adraee sends message to the Lebanese state: 'If Hezbollah makes a mistake, we will respond strongly'
Lebanon News
04:05
Adraee sends message to the Lebanese state: 'If Hezbollah makes a mistake, we will respond strongly'
6
Lebanon News
10:44
Israeli army launches incendiary phosphorus shells around Dhayra
Lebanon News
10:44
Israeli army launches incendiary phosphorus shells around Dhayra
7
Middle East News
03:28
Israeli Army: Anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon toward Metula, and the army is preparing to respond
Middle East News
03:28
Israeli Army: Anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon toward Metula, and the army is preparing to respond
8
Lebanon News
14:04
French FM Colonna says Lebanese officials must prevent Lebanon from being dragged into regional events
Lebanon News
14:04
French FM Colonna says Lebanese officials must prevent Lebanon from being dragged into regional events
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More