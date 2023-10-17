Macron speaks of 'intensive meetings' progressing towards the release of hostages held by Hamas

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on Tuesday during a press conference in Tirana about "intensive discussions" that are "progressing" toward the release of hostages held by Hamas.



This comes after the mother of the French-Israeli hostage Mia Schem appealed to "world leaders to release her daughter" who was abducted in Israel on October 7.



Macron stated, "I want to be very cautious here; you will understand that I do not say more, firstly to avoid creating expectations that may be disappointing, especially not to endanger the intensive talks we are conducting. But they are progressing, and we are monitoring these discussions hour by hour."



He mentioned "contacts, of course, with Israeli authorities" but also "friendly forces mediating with Hamas to secure the release of our hostages and all hostages."



AFP