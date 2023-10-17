News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Macron to visit Middle East when there is a 'useful agenda and very tangible measures to be taken'
World News
2023-10-17 | 06:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Macron to visit Middle East when there is a 'useful agenda and very tangible measures to be taken'
French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Tuesday during a press conference in Tirana that he will travel to the Middle East when there is a "useful agenda and very tangible measures to be taken there."
Macron said, "I will continue consultations and discussions, but my desire is to be able to travel when we have a concrete agreement, whether it's about de-escalation or humanitarian issues," adding that he might be able to go there "perhaps in the coming days or weeks."
The summit on Saturday in Egypt comes amid the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel following the unprecedented attack by the Palestinian movement against the Israeli state.
AFP
World News
France
President Emmanuel Macron
Egypt
Hamas
Israel
Attack
Next
Two thousand American soldiers placed on alert in anticipation of a possible deployment in the Middle East: Pentagon
Macron speaks of 'intensive meetings' progressing towards the release of hostages held by Hamas
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-14
We are working with Israel, Egypt, Jordan, and UN to mitigate humanitarian consequences of Hamas attack: Biden
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-14
We are working with Israel, Egypt, Jordan, and UN to mitigate humanitarian consequences of Hamas attack: Biden
0
Middle East News
2023-10-11
US Congress member: Egypt “warned” Israel three days before the Hamas attack: AFP
Middle East News
2023-10-11
US Congress member: Egypt “warned” Israel three days before the Hamas attack: AFP
0
Middle East News
01:14
The Israeli army: We attacked more than 200 military sites belonging to Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip last night
Middle East News
01:14
The Israeli army: We attacked more than 200 military sites belonging to Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip last night
0
Middle East News
2023-10-15
The death toll in Israel since the Hamas attack rises to more than 1,400
Middle East News
2023-10-15
The death toll in Israel since the Hamas attack rises to more than 1,400
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:42
Racing Against Catastrophe: Diplomatic Efforts Amid Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza
World News
09:42
Racing Against Catastrophe: Diplomatic Efforts Amid Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza
0
World News
08:07
Two thousand American soldiers placed on alert in anticipation of a possible deployment in the Middle East: Pentagon
World News
08:07
Two thousand American soldiers placed on alert in anticipation of a possible deployment in the Middle East: Pentagon
0
World News
06:13
Macron speaks of 'intensive meetings' progressing towards the release of hostages held by Hamas
World News
06:13
Macron speaks of 'intensive meetings' progressing towards the release of hostages held by Hamas
0
World News
03:53
Macron describes video released by Hamas of a French-Israeli hostage as 'shameful'
World News
03:53
Macron describes video released by Hamas of a French-Israeli hostage as 'shameful'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:20
Al Jazeera: Iron Dome trying to intercept rockets launched by the resistance from Gaza
Middle East News
09:20
Al Jazeera: Iron Dome trying to intercept rockets launched by the resistance from Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
Jumblatt Urges Arab Unity for Palestine, Dismisses Western Aid as Racist
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
Jumblatt Urges Arab Unity for Palestine, Dismisses Western Aid as Racist
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-08
Israel targets Lebanese area after shooting incident
Lebanon News
2023-10-08
Israel targets Lebanese area after shooting incident
0
Middle East News
2023-10-10
Al Arabiya: Total siege of Gaza is 'prohibited' under international law: UN
Middle East News
2023-10-10
Al Arabiya: Total siege of Gaza is 'prohibited' under international law: UN
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:29
Israeli army launches over 100 white phosphorus shells on Dhayra, Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:29
Israeli army launches over 100 white phosphorus shells on Dhayra, Lebanon
2
Press Highlights
01:40
Two bodies recovered from Mansourieh building collapse
Press Highlights
01:40
Two bodies recovered from Mansourieh building collapse
3
Lebanon News
13:17
Canada urges citizens to leave Lebanon while flights remain available
Lebanon News
13:17
Canada urges citizens to leave Lebanon while flights remain available
4
Lebanon News
10:35
Statement: Islamic Resistance hits Israeli targets with direct weapons
Lebanon News
10:35
Statement: Islamic Resistance hits Israeli targets with direct weapons
5
Lebanon News
04:05
Adraee sends message to the Lebanese state: 'If Hezbollah makes a mistake, we will respond strongly'
Lebanon News
04:05
Adraee sends message to the Lebanese state: 'If Hezbollah makes a mistake, we will respond strongly'
6
Lebanon News
10:44
Israeli army launches incendiary phosphorus shells around Dhayra
Lebanon News
10:44
Israeli army launches incendiary phosphorus shells around Dhayra
7
Middle East News
03:28
Israeli Army: Anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon toward Metula, and the army is preparing to respond
Middle East News
03:28
Israeli Army: Anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon toward Metula, and the army is preparing to respond
8
Lebanon News
14:04
French FM Colonna says Lebanese officials must prevent Lebanon from being dragged into regional events
Lebanon News
14:04
French FM Colonna says Lebanese officials must prevent Lebanon from being dragged into regional events
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More