Macron to visit Middle East when there is a 'useful agenda and very tangible measures to be taken'

World News
2023-10-17 | 06:22
High views
Macron to visit Middle East when there is a 'useful agenda and very tangible measures to be taken'
0min
Macron to visit Middle East when there is a 'useful agenda and very tangible measures to be taken'

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Tuesday during a press conference in Tirana that he will travel to the Middle East when there is a "useful agenda and very tangible measures to be taken there." 

Macron said, "I will continue consultations and discussions, but my desire is to be able to travel when we have a concrete agreement, whether it's about de-escalation or humanitarian issues," adding that he might be able to go there "perhaps in the coming days or weeks."  

The summit on Saturday in Egypt comes amid the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel following the unprecedented attack by the Palestinian movement against the Israeli state. 

AFP   

 

World News

France

President Emmanuel Macron

Egypt

Hamas

Israel

Attack

Two thousand American soldiers placed on alert in anticipation of a possible deployment in the Middle East: Pentagon
Macron speaks of 'intensive meetings' progressing towards the release of hostages held by Hamas
Download now the LBCI mobile app
