Racing Against Catastrophe: Diplomatic Efforts Amid Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

World News
2023-10-17 | 09:42
Racing Against Catastrophe: Diplomatic Efforts Amid Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza
2min
Racing Against Catastrophe: Diplomatic Efforts Amid Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

Diplomatic efforts are racing against the catastrophic humanitarian conditions inside the Gaza Strip, awaiting an agreement that allows the urgent entry of aid into Gaza. 

Until now, Israel is sticking to its stance—no ceasefire, no opening of crossings, and no entry of humanitarian aid.

Egypt is also holding its ground, insisting on aid entry first, with the condition that Palestinians holding dual nationality can exit the Strip through the Rafah crossing. 

The most crucial Egyptian condition is the rejection of settling the Palestinian issue at the expense of other parties, signaling Israeli attempts to push toward bringing Palestinians into Egypt. 

There is a concern that the US demand for arranging a safe passage for foreigners is a prelude to requesting the transfer of Palestinians to the Egyptian territories through the Rafah crossing as well.

Saudi Arabia rejected calls for the forced displacement of Palestinians and called for a return to the Arab Peace Initiative based on the two-state solution principle. Jordan's stance was similar.

Successive positions indicate that all negotiations led by the US administration with the Israeli side on one hand and Arab countries on the other have failed, at least until now. 

The focus is on what US President Joe Biden will bring to Israel on Wednesday.

World News

Gaza

Palestine

Israel

