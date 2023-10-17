European Leaders Convene Emergency Meeting to Address Israel-Hamas Conflict

The European leaders held on Tuesday an emergency video meeting in an attempt to send a cohesive message about the war between Israel and Hamas, following a week of discord in Brussels.



The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, chaired a video conference in an effort to establish "a clear and unified course of action that reflects the complexity of the situation."



These talks were preceded by a statement issued by EU leaders on Sunday strongly condemning the "terrorist attacks" carried out by Hamas, also emphasizing the "importance of ensuring the protection of all civilians at all times."

AFP