European Leaders Convene Emergency Meeting to Address Israel-Hamas Conflict

World News
2023-10-17 | 13:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
European Leaders Convene Emergency Meeting to Address Israel-Hamas Conflict
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
European Leaders Convene Emergency Meeting to Address Israel-Hamas Conflict

The European leaders held on Tuesday an emergency video meeting in an attempt to send a cohesive message about the war between Israel and Hamas, following a week of discord in Brussels.

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, chaired a video conference in an effort to establish "a clear and unified course of action that reflects the complexity of the situation."

These talks were preceded by a statement issued by EU leaders on Sunday strongly condemning the "terrorist attacks" carried out by Hamas, also emphasizing the "importance of ensuring the protection of all civilians at all times."
 
 
AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

Europe

Israel

Hamas

Conflict

Palestine

LBCI Next
Israel prepares for prolonged war as Gaza suffers humanitarian crisis
Moscow reiterates call for 'immediate' ceasefire: Kremlin
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:53

Macron describes video released by Hamas of a French-Israeli hostage as 'shameful'

LBCI
Middle East News
01:14

The Israeli army: We attacked more than 200 military sites belonging to Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip last night

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-16

Rafah crossing dilemma: A gateway to escape the Israel-Hamas war

LBCI
World News
2023-10-16

Germany warns Iran against 'adding fuel to the fire' in Israel-Hamas war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:42

Racing Against Catastrophe: Diplomatic Efforts Amid Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

LBCI
World News
08:07

Two thousand American soldiers placed on alert in anticipation of a possible deployment in the Middle East: Pentagon

LBCI
World News
06:22

Macron to visit Middle East when there is a 'useful agenda and very tangible measures to be taken'

LBCI
World News
06:13

Macron speaks of 'intensive meetings' progressing towards the release of hostages held by Hamas

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:28

Israeli Army: Anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon toward Metula, and the army is preparing to respond

LBCI
World News
08:07

Two thousand American soldiers placed on alert in anticipation of a possible deployment in the Middle East: Pentagon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

UN Denies Reports of Staff Relocation from Lebanon, Reaffirms Commitment to Operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Lebanese opposition MPs express support in solidarity with Palestinians, reject involvement in 'costly wars'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:40

Two bodies recovered from Mansourieh building collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:29

Israeli army launches over 100 white phosphorus shells on Dhayra, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

The Islamic Resistance targets five Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Adraee sends message to the Lebanese state: 'If Hezbollah makes a mistake, we will respond strongly'

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Islamic Resistance mourns four of its martyrs. Here are the details

LBCI
Middle East News
03:28

Israeli Army: Anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon toward Metula, and the army is preparing to respond

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

Ongoing rescue efforts by Civil Defense following Mansourieh building collapse: Here are the updates

LBCI
Middle East News
08:49

Adraee: Bombing military sites belonging to Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More