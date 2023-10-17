News
European Leaders Convene Emergency Meeting to Address Israel-Hamas Conflict
World News
2023-10-17 | 13:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
European Leaders Convene Emergency Meeting to Address Israel-Hamas Conflict
The European leaders held on Tuesday an emergency video meeting in an attempt to send a cohesive message about the war between Israel and Hamas, following a week of discord in Brussels.
The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, chaired a video conference in an effort to establish "a clear and unified course of action that reflects the complexity of the situation."
These talks were preceded by a statement issued by EU leaders on Sunday strongly condemning the "terrorist attacks" carried out by Hamas, also emphasizing the "importance of ensuring the protection of all civilians at all times."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Europe
Israel
Hamas
Conflict
Palestine
Next
Israel prepares for prolonged war as Gaza suffers humanitarian crisis
Moscow reiterates call for 'immediate' ceasefire: Kremlin
Previous
Related Articles
World News
Middle East News
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Recommended For You
World News
World News
World News
World News
d-none hideMe
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Videos
Lebanon News
Sports News
Sports News
Lebanon News
Most read
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
