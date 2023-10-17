Russia, UAE call for emergency meeting of UN Security Council following hospital bombing in Gaza

On Tuesday, Russia and the United Arab Emirates called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council after the bombing of a hospital in Gaza, which resulted in the death of at least 200 people, according to local authorities.



Dmitry Polyanskiy, the First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, said via Telegram, "Russia and the United Arab Emirates have requested a public meeting of the Security Council before noon on the 18th of October due to the strike on a hospital in Gaza."



AFP