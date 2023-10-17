Biden will ask Congress for funds for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and the immigration crisis

US President Joe Biden plans to request a $100 billion aid package from Congress to support Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and address the immigration crisis at the US-Mexico border, according to an informed source cited by AFP on Tuesday.



The request, not yet officially announced by the White House, comes at a time when Congress remains gridlocked due to the absence of the election of a House Speaker, with Republicans currently holding the majority.



Bloomberg was the first to report on the aid package that Biden intends to seek. This package aims to unify Democrats, who have been seeking additional assistance for Kyiv for weeks, and Republicans, who prioritize funding to address the immigration crisis at the US-Mexico border.



Recognizing the risks of the United States wavering, Ukraine's President visited Congress in September to persuade Washington to support Kyiv in reaching a "red line" against Russia.



However, the United States has faced increasing pressure to support its historical ally, Israel, in its war with Hamas.



On Tuesday, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer announced that he is working on a major aid package for Israel. He emphasized that the package would include military, diplomatic, humanitarian, and intelligence support and expressed hope for its adoption in the coming weeks.



The Senate is considering a resolution condemning Hamas and is set to discuss the confirmation of the new ambassador to Israel on Wednesday.





AFP