US Treasury Imposes Sanctions on Hamas Members and Facilitators of Financial Support

World News
2023-10-18 | 09:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US Treasury Imposes Sanctions on Hamas Members and Facilitators of Financial Support
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US Treasury Imposes Sanctions on Hamas Members and Facilitators of Financial Support

The US Treasury Department has announced sanctions on 10 members of Hamas and facilitators of financial support for the movement, including a high-ranking leader, amid the escalating conflict that followed its surprise attack on Israel.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated in a press release that "the United States is taking swift and decisive action to target financiers of Hamas and those providing facilitation after the heinous and unreasonable massacre committed against Israeli civilians, including children."
 
 
AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

US

Treasury

Hamas

Sanctions

LBCI Next
Moscow and Beijing share desire for equal cooperation in world: Putin
Biden offers 'deepest condolences' for Gaza hospital explosion victims: White House
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-10

US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-10

US Treasury Department issues sanctions targeting BDL former Governor, Riad Salameh, Raja Salameh, Nadi Salameh, Marianne Howayek, and Anna Kosakova

LBCI
Middle East News
08:02

Hamas Accuses the United States of Being a "Partner in Israeli Massacres" in Gaza

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
05:12

Netanyahu says the world must unite to defeat Hamas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:39

Moscow and Beijing share desire for equal cooperation in world: Putin

LBCI
World News
18:01

Biden offers 'deepest condolences' for Gaza hospital explosion victims: White House

LBCI
World News
17:52

Biden leaves the White House en route to Israel

LBCI
World News
17:47

Biden will ask Congress for funds for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and the immigration crisis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:55

PM Mikati announces Wednesday as a national day of mourning after the targeting of Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:21

Jumblatt after meeting Mikati: We will remain by PM's side in all his efforts, hope not to be dragged into war

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:15

Bou Habib from Jeddah: Continuation of aggression on Gaza could ignite fires that may engulf entire region

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

US urges citizens not to travel to Lebanon, authorizes voluntary departure of non-emergency embassy personnel

LBCI
Middle East News
17:35

Al Jazeera: Israeli officials delete video on posts claiming Palestinians responsible for hospital strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:07

Hezbollah: Let tomorrow, Wednesday, be an unprecedented day of anger against the enemy and its crimes

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:14

Protesters breach security at US embassy in Awkar, raising Palestinian flags

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:23

Massive protests and Palestinian solidarity near French Embassy in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:55

PM Mikati announces Wednesday as a national day of mourning after the targeting of Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
World News
18:01

Biden offers 'deepest condolences' for Gaza hospital explosion victims: White House

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:21

Jumblatt after meeting Mikati: We will remain by PM's side in all his efforts, hope not to be dragged into war

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More