US Treasury Imposes Sanctions on Hamas Members and Facilitators of Financial Support
World News
2023-10-18 | 09:23
US Treasury Imposes Sanctions on Hamas Members and Facilitators of Financial Support
The US Treasury Department has announced sanctions on 10 members of Hamas and facilitators of financial support for the movement, including a high-ranking leader, amid the escalating conflict that followed its surprise attack on Israel.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated in a press release that "the United States is taking swift and decisive action to target financiers of Hamas and those providing facilitation after the heinous and unreasonable massacre committed against Israeli civilians, including children."
AFP
