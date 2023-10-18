News
Alerts of Bombs in Israeli and US Embassies in Argentina
World News
2023-10-18 | 13:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Alerts of Bombs in Israeli and US Embassies in Argentina
Threats of bombs in the Israeli and US embassies in Argentina were reported on Wednesday, according to police sources.
The Israeli embassy, located in the historic center near the presidential palace, was evacuated amid a heavy police presence, as reported by AFP correspondents.
Police sources, who requested not to disclose their identities, confirmed that the embassy received a threat via email to its diplomatic office.
AFP
World News
Israel
US
Argentina
