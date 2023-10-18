Ukrainian President Discusses Military Enhancement with French Counterpart

World News
2023-10-18 | 14:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukrainian President Discusses Military Enhancement with French Counterpart
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ukrainian President Discusses Military Enhancement with French Counterpart

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Wednesday that he had discussed by phone with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron the 'enhancement' of Ukraine's military capabilities, adding that Ukraine anticipates a new Russian bombing campaign targeting its infrastructure this winter, similar to the one last year.
Zelensky wrote on "X" platform, 'President Macron and I focused on the next steps in enhancing Ukraine's air defense, long-range weapons, and naval capabilities.'
The Ukrainian president emphasized the 'great importance of military assistance from France,' which specifically provided Caesar artillery and pledged to supply long-range 'Scalp' missiles."
 
 
 
 
AFP

World News

Ukraine

France

Zelensky

Macron

LBCI Next
Moscow and Beijing share desire for equal cooperation in world: Putin
Biden offers 'deepest condolences' for Gaza hospital explosion victims: White House
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-10-03

Zelensky visits the frontline in eastern Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-09-28

Zelenskyy says Ukraine's NATO membership is only a 'matter of time'

LBCI
World News
2023-09-22

Zelensky is in Canada after Washington to rally support for Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-09-05

Zelenskyy heads to front line near Bakhmut in Eastern Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:48

Alerts of Bombs in Israeli and US Embassies in Argentina

LBCI
World News
09:23

US Treasury Imposes Sanctions on Hamas Members and Facilitators of Financial Support

LBCI
World News
02:39

Moscow and Beijing share desire for equal cooperation in world: Putin

LBCI
World News
18:01

Biden offers 'deepest condolences' for Gaza hospital explosion victims: White House

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-14

Total death toll in Gaza rises to 2215, including 724 children

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-22

US Marines deployed to safeguard oil trade in the Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
World News
2023-09-18

Italy tightens laws against illegal immigrants

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-18

Erdogan urges Musk to open a Tesla factory in Turkey

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

US urges citizens not to travel to Lebanon, authorizes voluntary departure of non-emergency embassy personnel

LBCI
World News
18:01

Biden offers 'deepest condolences' for Gaza hospital explosion victims: White House

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:40

US Department of State raises Lebanon Travel Advisory to Level 4 amid security concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
07:21

LBCI sources: Red Cross teams, with the support of Lebanese army, succeeded in withdrawing three bodies from Alma Al-Shaab border area killed few days ago

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:59

Al-Maamadani Hospital: A Legacy of Resilience and Tragedy in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:14

UNIFIL Tenenti: No plans to leave amid efforts to defuse tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
11:09

Saudi Embassy Urges Immediate Departure of Citizens from Lebanon Amid Regional Tensions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More