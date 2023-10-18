Ukrainian President Discusses Military Enhancement with French Counterpart

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Wednesday that he had discussed by phone with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron the 'enhancement' of Ukraine's military capabilities, adding that Ukraine anticipates a new Russian bombing campaign targeting its infrastructure this winter, similar to the one last year.

Zelensky wrote on "X" platform, 'President Macron and I focused on the next steps in enhancing Ukraine's air defense, long-range weapons, and naval capabilities.'

The Ukrainian president emphasized the 'great importance of military assistance from France,' which specifically provided Caesar artillery and pledged to supply long-range 'Scalp' missiles."

AFP