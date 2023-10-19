China expresses 'deep disappointment' over US veto in UN Security Council condemning Israel-Hamas war

China expressed "deep disappointment" on Thursday regarding the United States' decision to use its veto power to block the passage of a draft resolution in the United Nations Security Council calling for a "humanitarian ceasefire" in the war between Israel and Hamas.



Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning stated, "China feels deep disappointment over the US obstructing the Security Council from adopting a resolution on the Palestinian issue," urging the international council to "fulfill its role in achieving a ceasefire and ending the war."



AFP