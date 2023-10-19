China expresses 'deep disappointment' over US veto in UN Security Council condemning Israel-Hamas war

World News
2023-10-19 | 03:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China expresses &#39;deep disappointment&#39; over US veto in UN Security Council condemning Israel-Hamas war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
China expresses 'deep disappointment' over US veto in UN Security Council condemning Israel-Hamas war

China expressed "deep disappointment" on Thursday regarding the United States' decision to use its veto power to block the passage of a draft resolution in the United Nations Security Council calling for a "humanitarian ceasefire" in the war between Israel and Hamas. 

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning stated, "China feels deep disappointment over the US obstructing the Security Council from adopting a resolution on the Palestinian issue," urging the international council to "fulfill its role in achieving a ceasefire and ending the war." 

AFP   
 

World News

China

United States

Resolution

United Nations

Security Council

Ceasefire

Israel

Hamas

US and Egyptian Presidents announce humanitarian aid to Gaza through Rafah crossing
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:02

Hamas Accuses the United States of Being a "Partner in Israeli Massacres" in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-16

AFP: Israel denies reports of a 'ceasefire' with Hamas in Gaza: Netanyahu's office

LBCI
World News
2023-10-14

China calls on US to play ‘responsible role’ in war between Israel, Hamas

LBCI
World News
2023-10-12

Brazil calls for a UN Security Council meeting to discuss war between Israel and Hamas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:44

US and Egyptian Presidents announce humanitarian aid to Gaza through Rafah crossing

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:30

Canada advises against travel to Lebanon, citing deteriorating security situation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

Russia's warning to Lebanon: Israel's scorched-earth policy to destroy Lebanon

LBCI
World News
14:29

Ukrainian President Discusses Military Enhancement with French Counterpart

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:30

Canada advises against travel to Lebanon, citing deteriorating security situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

UK, Australia issue travel warnings for Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:25

'Centrist' condemnation rises against igniting the southern front: 'Lebanon is too weak to bear the consequences'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-11

Smoke and Thunder in the Dahira Showdown

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

Russia's warning to Lebanon: Israel's scorched-earth policy to destroy Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:01

Egyptian TV host Bassem Youssef's candid commentary on the Palestinian situation goes viral

LBCI
Middle East News
11:09

Saudi Embassy Urges Immediate Departure of Citizens from Lebanon Amid Regional Tensions

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
07:21

LBCI sources: Red Cross teams, with the support of Lebanese army, succeeded in withdrawing three bodies from Alma Al-Shaab border area killed few days ago

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:59

Al-Maamadani Hospital: A Legacy of Resilience and Tragedy in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:30

Canada advises against travel to Lebanon, citing deteriorating security situation

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:25

'Centrist' condemnation rises against igniting the southern front: 'Lebanon is too weak to bear the consequences'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More