Putin praises 'unprecedented' energy cooperation between Russia, China

2023-10-19 | 06:59
The Russian President Vladimir Putin praised on Thursday the "unprecedented" level of cooperation between his country and China in the field of energy, as Moscow seeks to strengthen its partnerships in Asia to offset a significant portion of its European market losses.
 

