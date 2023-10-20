N. Korea Kim Jong Un wants to build ‘forward-looking’ ties with Russia

2023-10-20 | 03:14
N. Korea Kim Jong Un wants to build ‘forward-looking’ ties with Russia
N. Korea Kim Jong Un wants to build ‘forward-looking’ ties with Russia

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un confirmed his desire to build a “forward-looking” relationship with Moscow during his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday, as reported by the official North Korean Central News Agency on Friday.

Lavrov conducted a two-day visit to Pyongyang before a potential trip by President Vladimir Putin to the country, which Russia supports in its conflict with Ukraine.
 

