Russia advises against traveling to Israel, Lebanon, Jordan and the Palestinian territories

Russia issued a recommendation on Friday urging its citizens not to travel to Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, and the Palestinian territories due to the escalating regional tensions from the war between Israel and the Hamas movement.



The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed concern about the deteriorating situation in the Middle East, emphasizing, "The situation in the Middle East is worsening."



They strongly advised Russian citizens to refrain from traveling to the region, particularly to Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, and the Palestinian territories.





AFP