Russia advises against traveling to Israel, Lebanon, Jordan and the Palestinian territories
World News
2023-10-20 | 09:40
Russia advises against traveling to Israel, Lebanon, Jordan and the Palestinian territories
Russia issued a recommendation on Friday urging its citizens not to travel to Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, and the Palestinian territories due to the escalating regional tensions from the war between Israel and the Hamas movement.
The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed concern about the deteriorating situation in the Middle East, emphasizing, "The situation in the Middle East is worsening."
They strongly advised Russian citizens to refrain from traveling to the region, particularly to Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, and the Palestinian territories.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Russia
Travel
Israel
Lebanon
Jordan
Palestine
Territories
N. Korea Kim Jong Un wants to build ‘forward-looking’ ties with Russia
Pentagon: The interception of missiles and drones from Yemen “possibly” directed toward Israel
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-19
Russia's warning to Lebanon: Israel's scorched-earth policy to destroy Lebanon
Press Highlights
2023-10-19
Russia's warning to Lebanon: Israel's scorched-earth policy to destroy Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-27
Lebanon's espionage saga continues: Detained Russian citizen linked to Israeli intelligence
Press Highlights
2023-08-27
Lebanon's espionage saga continues: Detained Russian citizen linked to Israeli intelligence
0
Lebanon News
10:22
Defense Minister discusses with his French counterpart the need to safeguard Lebanon from any potential consequences arising from events in Palestinian territories
Lebanon News
10:22
Defense Minister discusses with his French counterpart the need to safeguard Lebanon from any potential consequences arising from events in Palestinian territories
0
Lebanon News
04:57
Ukrainian Embassy urges citizens to leave Lebanon, Dutch Government advises 'do not to travel'
Lebanon News
04:57
Ukrainian Embassy urges citizens to leave Lebanon, Dutch Government advises 'do not to travel'
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Silenced solidarity: How democratic nations restrict pro-Palestine protests
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Silenced solidarity: How democratic nations restrict pro-Palestine protests
0
World News
11:28
Bomb threats target 14 French airports, with the evacuation of three of them
World News
11:28
Bomb threats target 14 French airports, with the evacuation of three of them
0
World News
10:51
Biden requests Congress to allocate $105 billion, including $14 billion for Israel
World News
10:51
Biden requests Congress to allocate $105 billion, including $14 billion for Israel
0
World News
03:14
N. Korea Kim Jong Un wants to build ‘forward-looking’ ties with Russia
World News
03:14
N. Korea Kim Jong Un wants to build ‘forward-looking’ ties with Russia
0
Lebanon News
03:59
Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: Lebanon stands as the frontline against Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
03:59
Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: Lebanon stands as the frontline against Israeli aggression
0
Lebanon News
10:22
Defense Minister discusses with his French counterpart the need to safeguard Lebanon from any potential consequences arising from events in Palestinian territories
Lebanon News
10:22
Defense Minister discusses with his French counterpart the need to safeguard Lebanon from any potential consequences arising from events in Palestinian territories
0
Middle East News
07:47
Health Ministry: The death toll reaches 4,137 in Gaza due to Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
07:47
Health Ministry: The death toll reaches 4,137 in Gaza due to Israeli airstrikes
0
Middle East News
07:06
Netanyahu visits Israeli army troops on the frontlines
Middle East News
07:06
Netanyahu visits Israeli army troops on the frontlines
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Lebanon News
04:40
Lebanese Army on high alert: Deployment at border points in anticipation for any movement after Friday prayers
Lebanon News
04:40
Lebanese Army on high alert: Deployment at border points in anticipation for any movement after Friday prayers
2
Lebanon News
14:21
Hezbollah will bear the consequences: Israel's Adraee
Lebanon News
14:21
Hezbollah will bear the consequences: Israel's Adraee
3
Lebanon News
03:59
Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: Lebanon stands as the frontline against Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
03:59
Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: Lebanon stands as the frontline against Israeli aggression
4
Lebanon News
16:36
The Lebanese Army requested UNIFIL assistance in rescue operation near the Blue Line
Lebanon News
16:36
The Lebanese Army requested UNIFIL assistance in rescue operation near the Blue Line
5
Lebanon News
04:57
Ukrainian Embassy urges citizens to leave Lebanon, Dutch Government advises 'do not to travel'
Lebanon News
04:57
Ukrainian Embassy urges citizens to leave Lebanon, Dutch Government advises 'do not to travel'
6
Variety and Tech
03:21
Lebanese village Douma earns its place on UNWTO's 2023 Best Tourism Villages list
Variety and Tech
03:21
Lebanese village Douma earns its place on UNWTO's 2023 Best Tourism Villages list
7
Lebanon News
09:34
Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli army positions in the occupied Chebaa Farms and Kfarchouba hills
Lebanon News
09:34
Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli army positions in the occupied Chebaa Farms and Kfarchouba hills
8
Press Highlights
01:01
Lebanon's emergency preparedness amid southern border tensions
Press Highlights
01:01
Lebanon's emergency preparedness amid southern border tensions
