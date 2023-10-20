Biden requests Congress to allocate $105 billion, including $14 billion for Israel

US President Joe Biden has requested significant security allocations of $105 billion on Friday, which includes $61 billion in military assistance for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel. However, it is likely to immediately collide with the chaos currently engulfing Congress.



Shalanda Young, the Director of the United States Office of Management and Budget, stated in a letter to Congress, "The world is watching, and the American people rightfully expect their leaders to unite to address these priorities."



AFP