News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Researcher
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Bomb threats target 14 French airports, with the evacuation of three of them
World News
2023-10-20 | 11:28
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Bomb threats target 14 French airports, with the evacuation of three of them
France faced a wave of bomb threats affecting 14 airports on Friday, with three of them being evacuated, according to sources providing consistent information.
This incident marked the third consecutive day of air travel disruption, coming just before a national holiday to celebrate All Saints' Day.
Sources within the aviation industry confirmed that the threats targeted 14 airports, evacuating two of them, specifically Bordeaux Airport in the southwest and Beziers Airport in the south.
Numerous other airports also received threat messages, including Rennes Airport in the west, which was also evacuated as a "precautionary measure," according to state authorities.
These bomb threats have hampered airport operations for the third day in a row, coinciding with the start of a school holiday to commemorate All Saints' Day across France, leading to increased demand for air travel.
French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin announced the arrest of 18 individuals within 48 hours concerning these threats, which also targeted educational institutions and tourist locations.
World News
Bomb
Threats
Target
French
Airports
Evacuation
France
Next
N. Korea Kim Jong Un wants to build ‘forward-looking’ ties with Russia
Pentagon: The interception of missiles and drones from Yemen “possibly” directed toward Israel
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:15
Shelling targets Rweiset-Al-Alam site, the Israeli army responds by bombing Bastra, Kfarchouba
Lebanon News
08:15
Shelling targets Rweiset-Al-Alam site, the Israeli army responds by bombing Bastra, Kfarchouba
0
World News
2023-10-17
France strongly condemns the bombing of a hospital in Gaza
World News
2023-10-17
France strongly condemns the bombing of a hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
LBCI's sources: Israeli bombing targets the observation tower of a Lebanese army center in Alma al-Shaab
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
LBCI's sources: Israeli bombing targets the observation tower of a Lebanese army center in Alma al-Shaab
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-15
Israeli bombing targets town of Aita Al-Shaab
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-15
Israeli bombing targets town of Aita Al-Shaab
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:42
French judiciary suspends order to expel Palestinian activist Mariam Abu Daqqa as the state will appeal the decision
World News
14:42
French judiciary suspends order to expel Palestinian activist Mariam Abu Daqqa as the state will appeal the decision
0
World News
13:11
Al Arabiya: Biden says the Rafah crossing is likely to be open within 24 to 48 hours for aid to enter the Gaza Strip
World News
13:11
Al Arabiya: Biden says the Rafah crossing is likely to be open within 24 to 48 hours for aid to enter the Gaza Strip
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Silenced solidarity: How democratic nations restrict pro-Palestine protests
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Silenced solidarity: How democratic nations restrict pro-Palestine protests
0
World News
10:51
Biden requests Congress to allocate $105 billion, including $14 billion for Israel
World News
10:51
Biden requests Congress to allocate $105 billion, including $14 billion for Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-11
Tensions on the northern front: The Lebanese-Israeli border situation
Press Highlights
2023-10-11
Tensions on the northern front: The Lebanese-Israeli border situation
0
Lebanon News
08:51
Israeli army shells the outskirts of Kfarchouba and Bab al-Hadd near Al-Iman school
Lebanon News
08:51
Israeli army shells the outskirts of Kfarchouba and Bab al-Hadd near Al-Iman school
0
Lebanon News
03:59
Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: Lebanon stands as the frontline against Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
03:59
Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: Lebanon stands as the frontline against Israeli aggression
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-17
Two bodies recovered from Mansourieh building collapse
Press Highlights
2023-10-17
Two bodies recovered from Mansourieh building collapse
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:40
Lebanese Army on high alert: Deployment at border points in anticipation for any movement after Friday prayers
Lebanon News
04:40
Lebanese Army on high alert: Deployment at border points in anticipation for any movement after Friday prayers
2
Lebanon News
10:42
Hezbollah strikes sites with rockets and weapons: Friday attack announced
Lebanon News
10:42
Hezbollah strikes sites with rockets and weapons: Friday attack announced
3
Lebanon News
03:59
Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: Lebanon stands as the frontline against Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
03:59
Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: Lebanon stands as the frontline against Israeli aggression
4
Lebanon News
04:57
Ukrainian Embassy urges citizens to leave Lebanon, Dutch Government advises 'do not to travel'
Lebanon News
04:57
Ukrainian Embassy urges citizens to leave Lebanon, Dutch Government advises 'do not to travel'
5
Lebanon News
16:36
The Lebanese Army requested UNIFIL assistance in rescue operation near the Blue Line
Lebanon News
16:36
The Lebanese Army requested UNIFIL assistance in rescue operation near the Blue Line
6
Variety and Tech
03:21
Lebanese village Douma earns its place on UNWTO's 2023 Best Tourism Villages list
Variety and Tech
03:21
Lebanese village Douma earns its place on UNWTO's 2023 Best Tourism Villages list
7
Lebanon News
09:34
Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli army positions in the occupied Chebaa Farms and Kfarchouba hills
Lebanon News
09:34
Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli army positions in the occupied Chebaa Farms and Kfarchouba hills
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Israel's northern border under pressure: Balancing Gaza and Lebanese fronts
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Israel's northern border under pressure: Balancing Gaza and Lebanese fronts
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More