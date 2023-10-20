Bomb threats target 14 French airports, with the evacuation of three of them

2023-10-20 | 11:28
Bomb threats target 14 French airports, with the evacuation of three of them
Bomb threats target 14 French airports, with the evacuation of three of them

France faced a wave of bomb threats affecting 14 airports on Friday, with three of them being evacuated, according to sources providing consistent information.

This incident marked the third consecutive day of air travel disruption, coming just before a national holiday to celebrate All Saints' Day.

Sources within the aviation industry confirmed that the threats targeted 14 airports, evacuating two of them, specifically Bordeaux Airport in the southwest and Beziers Airport in the south.

Numerous other airports also received threat messages, including Rennes Airport in the west, which was also evacuated as a "precautionary measure," according to state authorities.

These bomb threats have hampered airport operations for the third day in a row, coinciding with the start of a school holiday to commemorate All Saints' Day across France, leading to increased demand for air travel.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin announced the arrest of 18 individuals within 48 hours concerning these threats, which also targeted educational institutions and tourist locations.

