More than a thousand people protest in Uruguay in solidarity with Palestinians

World News
2023-10-21 | 02:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
More than a thousand people protest in Uruguay in solidarity with Palestinians
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
More than a thousand people protest in Uruguay in solidarity with Palestinians

Over a thousand people demonstrated on Friday in Montevideo in solidarity with the Palestinian people, while Israel continues its bombing of the Gaza Strip, controlled by Hamas, in response to the unprecedented attack carried out by the movement on October 7th. 

The demonstrators, estimated to be between 1,500 and 2,000 people according to organizers, gathered in the city center holding banners that read, "Stop the gunfire! Stop the genocide!" They called for allowing humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip and providing United Nations protection for the residents of the region. 

The Palestinian Ambassador to Uruguay, who led the march, told AFP, "A child is killed every 15 minutes by Israeli bombs! We must stop this, not only for the Palestinian people but for everyone, for peace." 

She added, "This is a matter of human rights and justice. No country can be above international law," thanking the people of Uruguay for their support. 

Leaders of labor unions, humanitarian organizations, students, women's groups, and opposition politicians to President Luis Lacalle Pou's center-right government also waved Palestinian flags, donned keffiyehs, or raised banners with "Palestinian lives matter too" written on them. 

Israel pledged to "crush Hamas" after its fighters launched a deadly attack on Israeli towns along the Gaza border on October 7, resulting in the deaths of over 1,400 people, mostly Israeli civilians. 

In response to this, Israeli airstrikes destroyed wide areas of Gaza in preparation for an imminent ground invasion, according to Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip. Gaza authorities report that 4,137 Palestinians were killed during the attack, the majority of them civilians. 

AFP   
 

World News

Middle East News

Uruguay

Palestine

Protest

Montevideo

Solidarity

Israel

Gaza Strip

Hamas

French judiciary suspends order to expel Palestinian activist Mariam Abu Daqqa as the state will appeal the decision
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Silenced solidarity: How democratic nations restrict pro-Palestine protests

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-17

The Israeli army: We attacked more than 200 military sites belonging to Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip last night

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-10

Hamas attack on Israel ignites popular Arab solidarity with Palestinians

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-10

Hamas calls for general mobilization in Arab and Islamic world in solidarity with Palestine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:42

French judiciary suspends order to expel Palestinian activist Mariam Abu Daqqa as the state will appeal the decision

LBCI
World News
13:11

Al Arabiya: Biden says the Rafah crossing is likely to be open within 24 to 48 hours for aid to enter the Gaza Strip

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Silenced solidarity: How democratic nations restrict pro-Palestine protests

LBCI
World News
11:28

Bomb threats target 14 French airports, with the evacuation of three of them

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:33

MEA reduces flights by over half amid rising security concerns

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-14

Israel's aggression amounts to war crimes: Hamas’ Ismail Haniyeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-11

European Observatory calls for accountability following forensic audit report release

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:39

Four lives saved, eight lives lost: Here is the aftermath of Mansourieh building collapse

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Hezbollah strikes sites with rockets and weapons: Friday attack announced

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

Hezbollah responds to recent attacks targeting Israeli infantry unit

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:23

Lebanon on Edge: Is TotalEnergies' 'controversial' decision a political statement?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:07

Israel's northern border under pressure: Balancing Gaza and Lebanese fronts

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:33

MEA reduces flights by over half amid rising security concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli army positions in the occupied Chebaa Farms and Kfarchouba hills

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:21

Clashes in the outskirts of Rmeish, Yaroun as a result of Hezbollah targeting Israeli Hermon site

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:11

Displacement from border to coast: Lebanese seek safety as southern border tensions rise

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More