Russia seeks new UN Security Council meeting on Gaza war
World News
2023-10-21 | 14:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Russia seeks new UN Security Council meeting on Gaza war
Russia intends to request another meeting of the United Nations Security Council regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the war between Israel and Hamas, as announced by the Russian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations on Saturday.
A meeting concerning the war was held on Monday at Russia's request, but Moscow's proposed resolution, which called for a ceasefire, was rejected due to opposition from four council members, including the US, which criticized the text for not mentioning Hamas.
The Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy, stated, "We will definitely convene a new meeting of the Security Council. As our experience has shown, no one else dares to do so."
It was not specified when Russia, one of the five permanent members of the Security Council, would request the meeting.
Polyanskiy added, "As for the resolution, I do not know how quickly we will move to the next stage of attempting to pass a resolution."
The Russian diplomat made these statements in an interview with the Russian Soloviev Live TV channel.
Russia has repeatedly called for talks to end the war, which threatens to strain its relations with Israel.
President Vladimir Putin spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and leaders of Iran and Arab states earlier this week, with the hope of initiating peace negotiations.
AFP
