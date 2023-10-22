United States Announces Military Deployment Boost in the Middle East

The United States announced on Saturday evening the enhancement of its military readiness in the Middle East in light of 'recent escalation by Iran and its proxy forces' in the region.



Secretary of State Lloyd Austin stated in a release that additional Patriot missile defense system batteries will be deployed for air defense 'across the region.'



He added, 'Recently, an additional number of forces have been placed on alert for deployment as part of a precautionary emergency plan, to increase their readiness and ability to respond quickly when needed.

