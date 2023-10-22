Six Killed in Russian Missile Strike on Ukrainian Warehouse

Six people were killed and 14 others were injured in a Russian missile strike on Saturday that hit a warehouse of a Ukrainian postal company in the Kharkiv region in northeastern Ukraine, according to local officials.



President Volodymyr Zelensky shared a video on social media showing what appears to be a severely damaged warehouse surrounded by debris, with a container bearing the logo of the Ukrainian postal company 'Nova Poshta.'

Kharkiv region governor Oleh Sinyagovov stated that 'all six fatalities and the 14 injured as a result of the invaders' attack were employees of the company who were inside the Nova Poshta station.

AFP