Six Killed in Russian Missile Strike on Ukrainian Warehouse
World News
2023-10-22 | 02:06
Six Killed in Russian Missile Strike on Ukrainian Warehouse
Six people were killed and 14 others were injured in a Russian missile strike on Saturday that hit a warehouse of a Ukrainian postal company in the Kharkiv region in northeastern Ukraine, according to local officials.
President Volodymyr Zelensky shared a video on social media showing what appears to be a severely damaged warehouse surrounded by debris, with a container bearing the logo of the Ukrainian postal company 'Nova Poshta.'
Kharkiv region governor Oleh Sinyagovov stated that 'all six fatalities and the 14 injured as a result of the invaders' attack were employees of the company who were inside the Nova Poshta station.
AFP
World News
Russia
Missile
Ukraine
Warehouse
