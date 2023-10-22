Saudi Crown Prince Stresses Peace Efforts Amid Gaza Escalation

2023-10-22 | 05:14
Saudi Crown Prince Stresses Peace Efforts Amid Gaza Escalation
Saudi Crown Prince Stresses Peace Efforts Amid Gaza Escalation

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman emphasized the importance of creating conditions for the return of stability and the restoration of the peace process to ensure that the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights.

During a meeting with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham in Riyadh and a delegation from the U.S. Senate, they discussed the military escalation currently taking place in Gaza.

The Crown Prince stressed the need to make every possible effort to reduce the escalation and ensure that the scope of violence does not widen to avoid its serious consequences on the security and peace in the region and the world.
 
 

World News

Saudi Arabia

Gaza

Palestine

Peace

LBCI Previous

