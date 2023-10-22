News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi Crown Prince Stresses Peace Efforts Amid Gaza Escalation
World News
2023-10-22 | 05:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Saudi Crown Prince Stresses Peace Efforts Amid Gaza Escalation
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman emphasized the importance of creating conditions for the return of stability and the restoration of the peace process to ensure that the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights.
During a meeting with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham in Riyadh and a delegation from the U.S. Senate, they discussed the military escalation currently taking place in Gaza.
The Crown Prince stressed the need to make every possible effort to reduce the escalation and ensure that the scope of violence does not widen to avoid its serious consequences on the security and peace in the region and the world.
World News
Saudi Arabia
Gaza
Palestine
Peace
Biden issues statement on humanitarian aid to Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-21
Leaders gather at Cairo Peace Summit to achieve peace amid ongoing conflict in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-21
Leaders gather at Cairo Peace Summit to achieve peace amid ongoing conflict in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-10-10
Saudi Arabia calls for urgent OIC ministerial meeting on escalation in Gaza and its surroundings
Middle East News
2023-10-10
Saudi Arabia calls for urgent OIC ministerial meeting on escalation in Gaza and its surroundings
0
Middle East News
2023-10-08
Let us pray for peace in Israel and Palestine: Pope Francis
Middle East News
2023-10-08
Let us pray for peace in Israel and Palestine: Pope Francis
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-17
Saudi Arabia's role in ending the Yemeni war: A potential peace mediator?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-17
Saudi Arabia's role in ending the Yemeni war: A potential peace mediator?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:11
Biden issues statement on humanitarian aid to Gaza
World News
04:11
Biden issues statement on humanitarian aid to Gaza
0
World News
02:06
Six Killed in Russian Missile Strike on Ukrainian Warehouse
World News
02:06
Six Killed in Russian Missile Strike on Ukrainian Warehouse
0
World News
01:49
United States Announces Military Deployment Boost in the Middle East
World News
01:49
United States Announces Military Deployment Boost in the Middle East
0
World News
14:30
Russia seeks new UN Security Council meeting on Gaza war
World News
14:30
Russia seeks new UN Security Council meeting on Gaza war
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-19
Hamas' media spokesperson Kilani to LBCI: Hamas is not insistent on dragging Lebanon into war
Lebanon News
2023-10-19
Hamas' media spokesperson Kilani to LBCI: Hamas is not insistent on dragging Lebanon into war
0
Lebanon News
04:39
Mikati: I call on our people to trust that necessary efforts ongoing to keep any harm away from Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:39
Mikati: I call on our people to trust that necessary efforts ongoing to keep any harm away from Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-21
Lebanon on Edge: Is TotalEnergies' 'controversial' decision a political statement?
Press Highlights
2023-10-21
Lebanon on Edge: Is TotalEnergies' 'controversial' decision a political statement?
0
Middle East News
06:25
Aboul Gheit calls Mikati to discuss regional developments
Middle East News
06:25
Aboul Gheit calls Mikati to discuss regional developments
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:38
Naim Qassem: Hezbollah will intervene as events unfold, fighting for Lebanon and Palestine
Lebanon News
10:38
Naim Qassem: Hezbollah will intervene as events unfold, fighting for Lebanon and Palestine
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Lebanon in 2023: A different reality from 2006, preparing hospitals for emergency response
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Lebanon in 2023: A different reality from 2006, preparing hospitals for emergency response
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
US notice: Israel cautioned over provoking Lebanon, creating regional war
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
US notice: Israel cautioned over provoking Lebanon, creating regional war
4
Lebanon News
11:21
Israel bombs the outskirts of Yaroun with phosphorus as rockets target Israeli military position
Lebanon News
11:21
Israel bombs the outskirts of Yaroun with phosphorus as rockets target Israeli military position
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Hezbollah's weapons: Precision-guided missiles shape border clashes
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Hezbollah's weapons: Precision-guided missiles shape border clashes
6
Lebanon News
09:35
Minister Bou Habib: Our argument will be stronger when dealing with Hezbollah to gain their acceptance of a ceasefire
Lebanon News
09:35
Minister Bou Habib: Our argument will be stronger when dealing with Hezbollah to gain their acceptance of a ceasefire
7
Lebanon News
01:21
Israeli Army: Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon into war
Lebanon News
01:21
Israeli Army: Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon into war
8
Lebanon News
13:20
US State Department expresses concern over Southern Lebanese border tensions during call with Mikati
Lebanon News
13:20
US State Department expresses concern over Southern Lebanese border tensions during call with Mikati
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More