Thousands protest in Paris, demand 'an end to the massacre in Gaza'

2023-10-22 | 13:29
Thousands protest in Paris, demand 'an end to the massacre in Gaza'

Around 15,000 people marched in Paris on Sunday to demand an end to Israeli military operations in Gaza, following a call from a coalition that includes various left-wing organizations.

Protesters chanted slogans such as "Israel is a killer, President Emmanuel Macron is complicit" and "No peace without ending the settlements."
 

