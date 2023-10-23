More than 1,400 African migrants reach Spain's Canary Islands

2023-10-23 | 02:28
More than 1,400 African migrants reach Spain's Canary Islands
More than 1,400 African migrants reach Spain's Canary Islands

Approximately 1,500 African migrants have arrived on the coasts of the Canary Islands since Saturday, according to the rescue services in the Spanish archipelago located in the Atlantic Ocean.
 

World News

African

Migrants

Spain

Canary Islands

Spanish

Philippines summons Chinese Ambassador over South China Sea collisions
Thousands protest in Paris, demand 'an end to the massacre in Gaza'
