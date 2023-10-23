The New York Times, citing an Israeli military official: Hamas to release 50 dual-nationality prisoners likely

2023-10-23 | 03:37
The New York Times, citing an Israeli military official: Hamas to release 50 dual-nationality prisoners likely
The New York Times, citing an Israeli military official: Hamas to release 50 dual-nationality prisoners likely

The New York Times, citing an Israeli military official, reported that Hamas will likely release about 50 dual-nationality prisoners.
 

World News

Middle East News

Israel

Military

Hamas

Release

Dual-Nationality

Prisoners

