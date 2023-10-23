Six world leaders welcome Gaza aid efforts and call for hostage release

World News
2023-10-23 | 05:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Six world leaders welcome Gaza aid efforts and call for hostage release
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Six world leaders welcome Gaza aid efforts and call for hostage release

US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak issued a statement regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. 

In the statement, the countries' leaders reaffirmed their support for Israel "and its right to defend itself against terrorism" and urged compliance with international humanitarian law, including civilians' protection.

Additionally, they welcomed the freeing of two hostages and called for releasing the remaining ones. They also expressed their commitment to close coordination to support their nationals, especially those seeking to leave Gaza.

Moreover, in the statement, the mentioned leaders "welcomed the announcement of the first humanitarian convoys to reach Palestinians in need in Gaza." Also, they assured the continuous coordination with their regional partners to secure "sustained and safe access to food, water, medical care, and other assistance required to meet humanitarian needs."

Concluding the statement, the leaders asserted their affirmation for continued diplomatic coordination with their partners to prevent the conflict from spreading, preserve the Middle East's stability, and work toward a "political solution and durable peace."
 

World News

Middle East News

Gaza

Israel

Hostage

Conflict

World

Leaders

Joe Biden

Justin Trudeau

Emmanuel Macron

Olaf Scholz

Giorgia Meloni

Rishi Sunak

Hamas

Humanitarian

Aid

The New York Times, citing an Israeli military official: Hamas to release 50 dual-nationality prisoners likely
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-21

World Health Organization calls for humanitarian teams' protection in Gaza, continuous access to humanitarian aid

LBCI
World News
2023-10-17

European Leaders Convene Emergency Meeting to Address Israel-Hamas Conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-10

Hamas affirms the Killing of two of its political bureau members in Israeli raid in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-09

Israeli Army Radio: Raids on Gaza will continue even at the expense of harming hostage

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:37

The New York Times, citing an Israeli military official: Hamas to release 50 dual-nationality prisoners likely

LBCI
World News
03:26

Philippines summons Chinese Ambassador over South China Sea collisions

LBCI
World News
02:28

More than 1,400 African migrants reach Spain's Canary Islands

LBCI
World News
13:29

Thousands protest in Paris, demand 'an end to the massacre in Gaza'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:05

Borrell calls for the Israel-Hamas war not to spread to Lebanon, neighboring countries

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

Berri receives Army Commander and Brazilian ambassador: Lebanon is committed to international legitimacy and is exercising its legitimate right to defend itself

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-22

Middle East Airlines Adjusts Flight Schedule Starting October 22

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-15

Four missiles launched from Lebanese territory as clashes started with the Israeli army

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:11

Israeli military's shifting focus: From Gaza to Lebanon amid escalating tensions

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:04

Lebanon's response to Gaza War: Ministerial boycotts and urgent preparations

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:52

Field and political developments in Lebanon amid ongoing Gaza war

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:08

Islamic Resistance mourns two members from southern Lebanon

LBCI
World News
03:37

The New York Times, citing an Israeli military official: Hamas to release 50 dual-nationality prisoners likely

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:28

Israel evacuates 14 North settlements near Lebanon border

LBCI
Middle East News
06:05

Borrell calls for the Israel-Hamas war not to spread to Lebanon, neighboring countries

LBCI
Middle East News
03:06

More than 60 people killed during Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More