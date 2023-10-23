News
Six world leaders welcome Gaza aid efforts and call for hostage release
World News
2023-10-23 | 05:44
Six world leaders welcome Gaza aid efforts and call for hostage release
US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak issued a statement regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
In the statement, the countries' leaders reaffirmed their support for Israel "and its right to defend itself against terrorism" and urged compliance with international humanitarian law, including civilians' protection.
Additionally, they welcomed the freeing of two hostages and called for releasing the remaining ones. They also expressed their commitment to close coordination to support their nationals, especially those seeking to leave Gaza.
Moreover, in the statement, the mentioned leaders "welcomed the announcement of the first humanitarian convoys to reach Palestinians in need in Gaza." Also, they assured the continuous coordination with their regional partners to secure "sustained and safe access to food, water, medical care, and other assistance required to meet humanitarian needs."
Concluding the statement, the leaders asserted their affirmation for continued diplomatic coordination with their partners to prevent the conflict from spreading, preserve the Middle East's stability, and work toward a "political solution and durable peace."
World News
Middle East News
Gaza
Israel
Hostage
Conflict
World
Leaders
Joe Biden
Justin Trudeau
Emmanuel Macron
Olaf Scholz
Giorgia Meloni
Rishi Sunak
Hamas
Humanitarian
Aid
0
Middle East News
2023-10-21
World Health Organization calls for humanitarian teams' protection in Gaza, continuous access to humanitarian aid
Middle East News
2023-10-21
World Health Organization calls for humanitarian teams' protection in Gaza, continuous access to humanitarian aid
0
World News
2023-10-17
European Leaders Convene Emergency Meeting to Address Israel-Hamas Conflict
World News
2023-10-17
European Leaders Convene Emergency Meeting to Address Israel-Hamas Conflict
0
Middle East News
2023-10-10
Hamas affirms the Killing of two of its political bureau members in Israeli raid in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-10
Hamas affirms the Killing of two of its political bureau members in Israeli raid in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-10-09
Israeli Army Radio: Raids on Gaza will continue even at the expense of harming hostage
Middle East News
2023-10-09
Israeli Army Radio: Raids on Gaza will continue even at the expense of harming hostage
0
World News
03:37
The New York Times, citing an Israeli military official: Hamas to release 50 dual-nationality prisoners likely
World News
03:37
The New York Times, citing an Israeli military official: Hamas to release 50 dual-nationality prisoners likely
0
World News
03:26
Philippines summons Chinese Ambassador over South China Sea collisions
World News
03:26
Philippines summons Chinese Ambassador over South China Sea collisions
0
World News
02:28
More than 1,400 African migrants reach Spain's Canary Islands
World News
02:28
More than 1,400 African migrants reach Spain's Canary Islands
0
World News
13:29
Thousands protest in Paris, demand 'an end to the massacre in Gaza'
World News
13:29
Thousands protest in Paris, demand 'an end to the massacre in Gaza'
0
Middle East News
06:05
Borrell calls for the Israel-Hamas war not to spread to Lebanon, neighboring countries
Middle East News
06:05
Borrell calls for the Israel-Hamas war not to spread to Lebanon, neighboring countries
0
Lebanon News
07:28
Berri receives Army Commander and Brazilian ambassador: Lebanon is committed to international legitimacy and is exercising its legitimate right to defend itself
Lebanon News
07:28
Berri receives Army Commander and Brazilian ambassador: Lebanon is committed to international legitimacy and is exercising its legitimate right to defend itself
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-22
Middle East Airlines Adjusts Flight Schedule Starting October 22
Lebanon News
2023-10-22
Middle East Airlines Adjusts Flight Schedule Starting October 22
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Four missiles launched from Lebanese territory as clashes started with the Israeli army
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Four missiles launched from Lebanese territory as clashes started with the Israeli army
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:11
Israeli military's shifting focus: From Gaza to Lebanon amid escalating tensions
News Bulletin Reports
10:11
Israeli military's shifting focus: From Gaza to Lebanon amid escalating tensions
2
Press Highlights
02:04
Lebanon's response to Gaza War: Ministerial boycotts and urgent preparations
Press Highlights
02:04
Lebanon's response to Gaza War: Ministerial boycotts and urgent preparations
3
Press Highlights
00:52
Field and political developments in Lebanon amid ongoing Gaza war
Press Highlights
00:52
Field and political developments in Lebanon amid ongoing Gaza war
4
Lebanon News
04:08
Islamic Resistance mourns two members from southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:08
Islamic Resistance mourns two members from southern Lebanon
5
World News
03:37
The New York Times, citing an Israeli military official: Hamas to release 50 dual-nationality prisoners likely
World News
03:37
The New York Times, citing an Israeli military official: Hamas to release 50 dual-nationality prisoners likely
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:28
Israel evacuates 14 North settlements near Lebanon border
News Bulletin Reports
11:28
Israel evacuates 14 North settlements near Lebanon border
7
Middle East News
06:05
Borrell calls for the Israel-Hamas war not to spread to Lebanon, neighboring countries
Middle East News
06:05
Borrell calls for the Israel-Hamas war not to spread to Lebanon, neighboring countries
8
Middle East News
03:06
More than 60 people killed during Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip
Middle East News
03:06
More than 60 people killed during Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip
