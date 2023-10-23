Six world leaders welcome Gaza aid efforts and call for hostage release

US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak issued a statement regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.



In the statement, the countries' leaders reaffirmed their support for Israel "and its right to defend itself against terrorism" and urged compliance with international humanitarian law, including civilians' protection.



Additionally, they welcomed the freeing of two hostages and called for releasing the remaining ones. They also expressed their commitment to close coordination to support their nationals, especially those seeking to leave Gaza.



Moreover, in the statement, the mentioned leaders "welcomed the announcement of the first humanitarian convoys to reach Palestinians in need in Gaza." Also, they assured the continuous coordination with their regional partners to secure "sustained and safe access to food, water, medical care, and other assistance required to meet humanitarian needs."



Concluding the statement, the leaders asserted their affirmation for continued diplomatic coordination with their partners to prevent the conflict from spreading, preserve the Middle East's stability, and work toward a "political solution and durable peace."