The White House: Israel is the one that will decide its steps in Gaza

2023-10-23 | 09:17
The White House: Israel is the one that will decide its steps in Gaza
The White House: Israel is the one that will decide its steps in Gaza

The White House said that Israel is the one that will decide its steps in Gaza, but "we are focusing on the option of releasing the hostages."
 

World News

Middle East News

White House

Israel

Gaza

Release

Hostages

LBCI Next
More than 1,400 African migrants reach Spain's Canary Islands
Thousands protest in Paris, demand 'an end to the massacre in Gaza'
LBCI Previous

