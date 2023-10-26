Negotiations resume between Sudanese forces, Rapid Support Forces

2023-10-26 | 07:09
Negotiations resume between Sudanese forces, Rapid Support Forces
Negotiations resume between Sudanese forces, Rapid Support Forces

The representatives of the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces have resumed their negotiations in the Saudi city of Jeddah with the aim of ending the ongoing war that has been ongoing for six months and has claimed the lives of over nine thousand people.

