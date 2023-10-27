Russia accuses Ukraine of launching drone attack on nuclear power station without causing damage

Russia accused Ukraine on Friday of launching a drone attack on a nuclear power station in the border region of Kursk, Russia, without causing damage or increasing radiation levels.



The company operating the station stated on Telegram, "On the evening of October 26, an attack with three enemy drones on the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant was halted. This event did not affect the operation of the station."



The Russian Ministry of Defense also mentioned the attack without specifying that it targeted a nuclear power station.



AFP