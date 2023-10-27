News
Russia accuses Ukraine of launching drone attack on nuclear power station without causing damage
World News
2023-10-27 | 03:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia accuses Ukraine of launching drone attack on nuclear power station without causing damage
Russia accused Ukraine on Friday of launching a drone attack on a nuclear power station in the border region of Kursk, Russia, without causing damage or increasing radiation levels.
The company operating the station stated on Telegram, "On the evening of October 26, an attack with three enemy drones on the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant was halted. This event did not affect the operation of the station."
The Russian Ministry of Defense also mentioned the attack without specifying that it targeted a nuclear power station.
AFP
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Drone
Attack
Nuclear
Power
Station
Kursk
Next
Denmark proposes bill to ban Quran burning
Hamas delegation visits Moscow
Previous
