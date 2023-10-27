News
US State Department statement: Designating individuals and entities with ties to terrorist organizations
World News
2023-10-27 | 13:18
US State Department statement: Designating individuals and entities with ties to terrorist organizations
The United States has imposed sanctions on eight key individuals who have been involved in supporting Hamas.
Furthermore, officials from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) linked to the financing and training of Hamas are also being targeted with these sanctions. These actions demonstrate a concerted effort to disrupt the financial and training networks that have aided Hamas.
Several designated individuals and entities have played crucial roles in enabling sanctions evasion by companies affiliated with Hamas. The sanctions are aimed at choking off these channels and preventing them from providing support to the terrorist organization.
In a broader context, the United States is designating an entity due to its connections with Specially Designated Global Terrorists operating in the region. These include not only Hamas but also Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Iranian Bonyad Shahid, also known as the Martyrs Foundation. By imposing these designations, the US government seeks to disrupt the activities of these terrorist organizations in the region.
As part of these efforts, the Department of State's Rewards for Justice Program offers substantial financial rewards for information related to specific activities and leaders associated with Hamas. This incentive underscores the commitment to combat terrorism and dismantle its supporting networks.
