U.S. Urges Immediate Departure of its Citizens from Lebanon Amid “Unpredictable Security Situation”
World News
2023-10-28 | 03:16
U.S. Urges Immediate Departure of its Citizens from Lebanon Amid “Unpredictable Security Situation”
The U.S. Department of State has advised American citizens in Lebanon to depart now, while commercial flights remain available, due to the unpredictable security situation.
The U.S. Embassy in Beirut, through the "Smart Traveler Enrollment Program" (STEP), stated, "There is no guarantee that the U.S. government will be able to evacuate U.S. citizens or their family members in crisis situations."
To read the full statement, please click
here.
Lebanon News
World News
US
Lebanon
Security
Travel
Departure
