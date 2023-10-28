U.S. Urges Immediate Departure of its Citizens from Lebanon Amid “Unpredictable Security Situation”

World News
2023-10-28 | 03:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
U.S. Urges Immediate Departure of its Citizens from Lebanon Amid “Unpredictable Security Situation”
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
U.S. Urges Immediate Departure of its Citizens from Lebanon Amid “Unpredictable Security Situation”

The U.S. Department of State has advised American citizens in Lebanon to depart now, while commercial flights remain available, due to the unpredictable security situation. 
 
The U.S. Embassy in Beirut, through the "Smart Traveler Enrollment Program" (STEP), stated, "There is no guarantee that the U.S. government will be able to evacuate U.S. citizens or their family members in crisis situations."
 
To read the full statement, please click here.

Lebanon News

World News

US

Lebanon

Security

Travel

Departure

US State Department statement: Designating individuals and entities with ties to terrorist organizations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

US urges citizens not to travel to Lebanon, authorizes voluntary departure of non-emergency embassy personnel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

US Department of State raises Lebanon Travel Advisory to Level 4 amid security concerns

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-22

US Arms Israel with Advanced Munitions Amid Heightened Security Talks on Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2023-10-20

Russia advises against traveling to Israel, Lebanon, Jordan and the Palestinian territories

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:18

US State Department statement: Designating individuals and entities with ties to terrorist organizations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Fallujah, Mosul, and Gaza: An in-depth examination of battle tactics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Currency devaluation: Syrian Lira, Israeli Shekel, and Lebanese Lira in focus

LBCI
Middle East News
09:07

Al Arabiya: EU Council agrees to Spain's Middle East peace conference proposal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

Parliament Speaker Berri calls for a joint session to discuss national emergency plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Mufti Urges Action Against Israeli Aggression in Meeting with Prime Minister

LBCI
World News
2023-09-28

The US State Department launches a "musical diplomacy initiative" whose activities include Saudi Arabia and Jordan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-26

Lebanon's stable exchange rate amid regional currency challenges

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:40

Lufthansa suspends flights to and from Beirut until the end of November

LBCI
Middle East News
13:44

Israeli army spokesman: We are expanding our ground operations in Gaza tonight

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:00

Unveiling the Chessboard: Hezbollah's Tactical Shifts and the Evolving Landscape of Regional Conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Currency devaluation: Syrian Lira, Israeli Shekel, and Lebanese Lira in focus

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:55

UN: About 29,000 displaced people in Lebanon due to the escalation with Israel in the border area

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Army Commander's term nears end: What are the possible scenarios?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Hezbollah's confrontation with Israel: Capabilities, strategies, and resilience

LBCI
Middle East News
13:36

Heavy Israeli bombing on the northern Gaza Strip

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More