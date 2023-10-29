News
Protests erupt in London, Paris, and New York in support of Palestinians
World News
2023-10-29 | 02:40
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Protests erupt in London, Paris, and New York in support of Palestinians
Thousands of people demonstrated on Saturday in London, Paris, and New York in support of the Palestinians and to demand an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas movement.
In London, the demonstrators marched from the banks of the River Thames to Parliament Square, not far from Big Ben.
More than a thousand police officers were deployed to secure the demonstration, which took place while Israel continued to bombard Gaza on Saturday after a night of heavy airstrikes, on the 22nd day of the war that erupted following the bloodiest Hamas attack in Israel's history.
The Saturday demonstration in London coincided with the Israeli army intensifying its attacks on Gaza late on Friday.
Many of the demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and chanted slogans, including "From river to the sea, Palestine will be free," a slogan that some Jewish organizations say is "anti-Semitic" and calls for the destruction of Israel.
They also held signs that say “Free Palestine” and “Gaza, Stop the Massacre,” while some protesters set off fireworks.
World News
Protest
London
Paris
New York
Palestinians
Israel
Hamas
Attacks
Gaza
