News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN Chief urges immediate Gaza ceasefire amid escalating crisis
World News
2023-10-29 | 06:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN Chief urges immediate Gaza ceasefire amid escalating crisis
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Sunday that the situation in the Gaza Strip is deteriorating rapidly, once again calling for a ceasefire to put an end to the "nightmare" of bloodshed.
Guterres, during a visit to the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, stated: "The situation in Gaza is growing more desperate hour by hour.”
He also expressed his regret over “Israel's intensification of its military operations instead of declaring a humanitarian ceasefire supported by the international community, which is desperately needed.”
AFP
World News
UN
Antonio Guterres
Gaza
Ceasefire
Israel
War
Next
South Korean army supports North Korean ship ran aground
Protests erupt in London, Paris, and New York in support of Palestinians
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-27
UN warns 'many people will die soon' due to Israeli siege on Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-27
UN warns 'many people will die soon' due to Israeli siege on Gaza
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-18
Israeli Army says what occurred was failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad towards hospital in Gaza
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-18
Israeli Army says what occurred was failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad towards hospital in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-10-13
Israeli Channel 14: Rockets launched from Gaza towards Galilee and Golan near Syria, Lebanon
Middle East News
2023-10-13
Israeli Channel 14: Rockets launched from Gaza towards Galilee and Golan near Syria, Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2023-10-07
Sudden Rocket Barrage: Escalation of Tensions as Gaza Launches Dozens of Rockets Towards Israel
Middle East News
2023-10-07
Sudden Rocket Barrage: Escalation of Tensions as Gaza Launches Dozens of Rockets Towards Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:41
Migrant protest at port of Rhodes causes chaos
World News
09:41
Migrant protest at port of Rhodes causes chaos
0
World News
08:29
Chinese FM says road to Xi-Biden summit will not be smooth
World News
08:29
Chinese FM says road to Xi-Biden summit will not be smooth
0
World News
08:08
South Korean army supports North Korean ship ran aground
World News
08:08
South Korean army supports North Korean ship ran aground
0
World News
02:40
Protests erupt in London, Paris, and New York in support of Palestinians
World News
02:40
Protests erupt in London, Paris, and New York in support of Palestinians
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:08
South Korean army supports North Korean ship ran aground
World News
08:08
South Korean army supports North Korean ship ran aground
0
Middle East News
2023-10-27
Israeli army spokesman: We are expanding our ground operations in Gaza tonight
Middle East News
2023-10-27
Israeli army spokesman: We are expanding our ground operations in Gaza tonight
0
World News
09:41
Migrant protest at port of Rhodes causes chaos
World News
09:41
Migrant protest at port of Rhodes causes chaos
0
Press Highlights
01:25
Southern Lebanon sees escalating crisis as Gaza continues to defy Israeli 'severity'
Press Highlights
01:25
Southern Lebanon sees escalating crisis as Gaza continues to defy Israeli 'severity'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:25
Southern Lebanon sees escalating crisis as Gaza continues to defy Israeli 'severity'
Press Highlights
01:25
Southern Lebanon sees escalating crisis as Gaza continues to defy Israeli 'severity'
2
Lebanon News
11:16
Al Jazeera: Shell hits UN peacekeeper base in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:16
Al Jazeera: Shell hits UN peacekeeper base in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
04:38
Kuwaiti Embassy in Beirut advises its nationals to depart Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:38
Kuwaiti Embassy in Beirut advises its nationals to depart Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:20
Mysterious drones and missiles: Recent incidents raise questions in Israel, Egypt, and Yemen
News Bulletin Reports
11:20
Mysterious drones and missiles: Recent incidents raise questions in Israel, Egypt, and Yemen
5
Middle East News
12:28
Al Arabiya: Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages
Middle East News
12:28
Al Arabiya: Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages
6
Middle East News
14:26
Netanyahu: We are fighting a humanitarian war against barbarism
Middle East News
14:26
Netanyahu: We are fighting a humanitarian war against barbarism
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Lingering threat: Unexploded cluster bombs haunt southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Lingering threat: Unexploded cluster bombs haunt southern Lebanon
8
Middle East News
03:49
Israel's plan to stop ground invasion aligns with US Defense proposal, reports The New York Times
Middle East News
03:49
Israel's plan to stop ground invasion aligns with US Defense proposal, reports The New York Times
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More