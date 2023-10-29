UN Chief urges immediate Gaza ceasefire amid escalating crisis

2023-10-29 | 06:47
2023-10-29 | 06:47
UN Chief urges immediate Gaza ceasefire amid escalating crisis

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Sunday that the situation in the Gaza Strip is deteriorating rapidly, once again calling for a ceasefire to put an end to the "nightmare" of bloodshed. 
 
Guterres, during a visit to the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, stated: "The situation in Gaza is growing more desperate hour by hour.”
 
He also expressed his regret over “Israel's intensification of its military operations instead of declaring a humanitarian ceasefire supported by the international community, which is desperately needed.”
 
