Chinese FM says road to Xi-Biden summit will not be smooth

World News
2023-10-29 | 08:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Chinese FM says road to Xi-Biden summit will not be smooth
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Chinese FM says road to Xi-Biden summit will not be smooth

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi considered the road to a summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and American President Joe Biden "full of obstacles," according to China's New China News Agency.

This statement came as he concluded a rare visit to Washington.

Wang met with the US President and other senior officials, and both sides agreed to hold a meeting between the two presidents next month.
 

World News

Chinese

China

Joe Biden

Summit

LBCI Next
Migrant protest at port of Rhodes causes chaos
South Korean army supports North Korean ship ran aground
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-10-23

Philippines summons Chinese Ambassador over South China Sea collisions

LBCI
World News
2023-09-26

China, South Korea and Japan leaders agree to hold first summit since 2019

LBCI
World News
2023-09-08

The Philippines condemns ‘illegal’ actions by Chinese ships in South China Sea

LBCI
World News
2023-09-06

Biden takes part in G20 summit and absence of Russian and Chinese counterparts

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:41

Migrant protest at port of Rhodes causes chaos

LBCI
World News
08:08

South Korean army supports North Korean ship ran aground

LBCI
World News
06:47

UN Chief urges immediate Gaza ceasefire amid escalating crisis

LBCI
World News
02:40

Protests erupt in London, Paris, and New York in support of Palestinians

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:08

South Korean army supports North Korean ship ran aground

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-27

Israeli army spokesman: We are expanding our ground operations in Gaza tonight

LBCI
World News
09:41

Migrant protest at port of Rhodes causes chaos

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Southern Lebanon sees escalating crisis as Gaza continues to defy Israeli 'severity'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Southern Lebanon sees escalating crisis as Gaza continues to defy Israeli 'severity'

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:16

Al Jazeera: Shell hits UN peacekeeper base in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Kuwaiti Embassy in Beirut advises its nationals to depart Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:20

Mysterious drones and missiles: Recent incidents raise questions in Israel, Egypt, and Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
12:28

Al Arabiya: Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages

LBCI
Middle East News
14:26

Netanyahu: We are fighting a humanitarian war against barbarism

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Lingering threat: Unexploded cluster bombs haunt southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
03:49

Israel's plan to stop ground invasion aligns with US Defense proposal, reports The New York Times

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More