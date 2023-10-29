News
Sunak and Macron stress need to bring urgent humanitarian support to Gaza
World News
2023-10-29 | 10:45
Sunak and Macron stress need to bring urgent humanitarian support to Gaza
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the "importance of delivering urgent humanitarian support to Gaza" during a phone call, as announced by the British government.
The two leaders expressed their concern about the "risk of escalation in the region" and agreed on the necessity of "not neglecting the long-term future of the region, especially the need for a two-state solution," according to a Downing Street spokesperson.
World News
UK
France
French
British
