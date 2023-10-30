Russian authorities have reported that around sixty individuals, suspected of breaking into an airport in Dagestan in what appears to be a search for Israelis, have been detained, while nine police officers were injured.



The media department of the Russian Ministry of Interior stated in a press release, "The identities of over 150 active participants in the disturbances have been identified, and sixty of them have been arrested."



It was also noted that two of the injured police officers have been admitted to the hospital.