US strongly condemns 'the antisemitic protests' in Dagestan

World News
2023-10-30 | 03:51
US strongly condemns 'the antisemitic protests' in Dagestan
US strongly condemns 'the antisemitic protests' in Dagestan

The United States has condemned the "anti-Semitic protests" that took place at an airport in the Republic of Dagestan, Russia, on Sunday, following reports of the landing of an aircraft coming from Israel, as announced by a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council.
 

World News

US

Russia

Dagestan

Airport

Israeli

VP Harris says US stands firm on Israel's right to self-defense
Hurricane Otis in Mexico: Death toll rises to 48, 36 missing
