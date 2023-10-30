Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris expressed that the US has no intention whatsoever to send combat forces to Israel or Gaza amid concerns of a broader regional conflict.



Harris emphasized in an interview with the American news network "CBS" that her country remains committed to "supporting Israel's right to self-defense" and also calls for the protection of civilians.



She said: "It is very important not to conflate Hamas and the Palestinians. Palestinians deserve equal measures in terms of security, safety, self-determination, and dignity. We have been very clear about the need to adhere to the rules of war and allow the flow of humanitarian aid."



Regarding concerns about the expansion of the conflict, Harris reiterated President Joe Biden's warnings for Iran not to intervene.