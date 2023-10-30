Ukraine army announces strike of Russian air defense system in Crimea

World News
2023-10-30 | 06:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukraine army announces strike of Russian air defense system in Crimea
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ukraine army announces strike of Russian air defense system in Crimea

The Ukrainian army announced that it "successfully struck" a Russian air defense system in the Crimean Peninsula on Sunday night.

The Strategic Communications Center of the Ukrainian army on Telegram stated, "Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully struck a strategic site of the air defense system on the western coast of Crimea," without providing further details.
 

World News

Ukraine

Air Defense

Russia

Russian

Crimea

LBCI Next
Berlin calls on Israel to 'protect' Palestinians in West Bank from 'extremist settlers'
VP Harris says US stands firm on Israel's right to self-defense
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-22

Ukraine strikes headquarters of Russian Black Sea fleet in Crimea

LBCI
World News
2023-10-15

Putin says Russian army improving its positions along front line in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-09-28

Ukraine announces downing of 30 drones in Russian attack

LBCI
World News
2023-09-26

Ukraine Claims 26 Iranian-Made Drones Shot Down in Russian Attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:32

World Bank: Hamas-Israel war could lead to rising oil prices

LBCI
World News
08:25

Russia condemns "external interference" in recent protests against Israel in Dagestan

LBCI
World News
07:25

Berlin calls on Israel to 'protect' Palestinians in West Bank from 'extremist settlers'

LBCI
World News
04:29

VP Harris says US stands firm on Israel's right to self-defense

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:37

Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-16

Maritime Negotiations and Unanswered Questions: The Equation of Qana versus Karish in Lebanon-Israel Relations

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-17

Two bodies recovered from Mansourieh building collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-21

US Embassy in Lebanon targeted: LBCI sources confirm 15 shots fired at main entrance

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:37

Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:10

Netanyahu's missteps amid Israel's crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:57

Mikati's diplomatic quest: Safeguarding Lebanon amid Gaza war

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
15:40

Israeli Foreign Ministry: We expect Moscow to protect Israelis, take strict measures against those who threaten them

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

LBCI sources confirm discovery of un-launched rocket platform in Hasbaya

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

Lebanon's diplomatic week: Navigating a tense regional landscape

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

Abu Imad al-Rifai: Israel seeks to displace Palestinians to Lebanon, and the resistance protects it from this

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
14:52

Israeli air raid on the outskirts of Blida town

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More